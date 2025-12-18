Description

The EIB Group publishes semi-annually its Group Risk Management Disclosure report (the GRMD Report) which provides disclosures about EIB Group’s exposure to risks.

The GRMD Report enhances the EIB Group’s market transparency with respect to its risk profile, risk management policies and practices.

The GRMD Report has been prepared in line with the Capital Requirements Regulation (“CRR”) disclosure requirements and the related implementing technical standards, guidelines and opinions of the European Banking Authority, as applicable to the EIB Group and which are relevant and compatible with the EIB's statutory framework and business model.