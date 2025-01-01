What is the SME Access to Finance Initiative?

The SME Access to Finance Initiative is a joint programme launched by the European Investment Bank and the European Union that aims to enhance access to finance for small and medium businesses (SMEs), as well as financial inclusion of underserved segments, such as start-ups or youth- and women-led businesses.

The Initiative contributes to strengthening the local private sector, enhancing economic resilience and sustaining employment in the European Union’s southern and eastern neighbourhood as well as Sub-Saharan Africa.

It is supported by the European Fund for Sustainable Development (EFSD) under the EU’s External Investment Plan.