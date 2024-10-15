Tunisia and the EIB

The EIB has worked with Tunisia since 1979. The Bank operates in Tunisia in the framework of the European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP) and other EU bilateral agreements.
In Tunisia, we invest in key infrastructure and support entrepreneurship. In cooperation with ARRU (Tunisia’s Urban Rehabilitation and Renewal Agency) and other partners, the EIB financed the rehabilitation and integration of working-class districts, which has benefited three million people in 1000 districts across the country. The plan includes the construction of roads, sidewalks, houses and collective facilities.
In 2020, the EIB signed a loan package of €38 million to support the implementation of a critical drinking water supply programme in Greater Tunis, which will address water shortages. The Bank also finances the construction and modernisation of public schools across the whole country, in cooperation with the EU. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank also helped provide essential sanitary equipment in schools. In only one week, 750 000 facemasks and 102 500 litres of hand sanitiser were ordered for students, allowing them to go to school.
In cooperation with local Tunisian banks, investment funds and microfinance institutions, we support micro, small and medium-sized enterprises creating jobs and boosting growth. Local companies have been able to benefit from financing agreements, signed with several Tunisian intermediary banks, dedicated to SMEs, with disbursements reaching €320 million. Moreover, under the Economic Resilience Initiative (ERI), the EIB granted a local currency loan to Enda Tamweel to support microenterprises and promote financial inclusion.
Since 1998, the EIB has committed €312.16 million to 23 private equity and venture capital funds that invest in Tunisia. In the last years, over €100 million of equity risk capital in private equity and venture capital funds have been committed by the Bank. Over time, these funds have made 85 investments in Tunisia, which have supported the growth of start-ups and SMEs across the Mediterranean countries and operate across various sectors, including education, healthcare, manufacturing and technology. We also support unlocking young people’s potential in the region.
The Bank also helps larger Tunisian companies to grow. For example, we helped One Tech, a family business specialising in electronics, upgrade its manufacturing capacity and create 720 new jobs.
The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Tunisia.
EIB stories in Tunisia
General stories speak louder than general policies. Discover how EIB activities have improved the quality of life in Tunisia.
Financing food security will yield high returns
Hunger is a pressing global crisis that requires significant investment. Sustainable food systems address poverty and malnutrition, but also create jobs, boost economic growth, reduce gender inequality, enhance health and strengthen communities.
Urban awakening
With financing from the European Investment Bank, Tunisia sets out to develop neglected working-class districts and turn them into thriving urban communities
Stocking up for resilience
To improve its food security, Tunisia is embarking on a €500 million project to expand and improve is network of grain silos throughout the country.
Upgrading of schools in Tunisia
The project is designed to improve the quality of educational spaces by developing and rehabilitating primary schools, collèges (lower secondary schools) and lycées (upper secondary schools) to make them more attractive and encourage pupils to enjoy their time there. The project also aims to improve and refresh the teaching facilities at these schools.
Saving youngsters’ dreams
In lockdowns for COVID-19 education can suffer. But Morocco and Tunisia got help from the EU to get students what they need to keep learning
A helping hand for young entrepreneurs in Tunisia
The microfinance institution Enda Tamweel helps Tunisian micro-entrepreneurs who are struggling to access the traditional financial system, such as young people, women and those living in rural or disadvantaged areas.
COVID-19 Public Healthcare Programme for Eastern, Central Europe and the Mediterranean region
Alongside its partners, the European Investment Bank continues to respond to the COVID-19 medical emergency by providing €670 million for 7 countries neighbouring the European Union (Belarus, Egypt, Jordan, Moldova, Morocco, Tunisia and Uzbekistan) for healthcare infrastructure and equipment to fight the current pandemic.
Unlocking Young's People Potential in the MENA Region
In the MENA region, young people need the right education to enter the job market. Unlocking youth’s potential is one of the keys to support the region today, for a better future tomorrow.
Stemming Tunisia’s brain drain
For decades, educated young people left in droves to search for better opportunities. Thanks to financing from the European Investment Bank, the automotive pioneer OneTech is creating the skilled jobs needed to retain talent in Tunisia.
Providing opportunities to Tunisia’s young talented people
Local companies are a key job provider for young talented people. By supporting the expansion of a company like OneTech Group, a leader in electronics manufacturing, the EU bank is ensuring the creation of thousands of jobs across Tunisia. Giving opportunities to young people, and especially women.
