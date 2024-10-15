Tunisia and the EIB

The EIB has worked with Tunisia since 1979. The Bank operates in Tunisia in the framework of the European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP) and other EU bilateral agreements.

In Tunisia, we invest in key infrastructure and support entrepreneurship. In cooperation with ARRU (Tunisia’s Urban Rehabilitation and Renewal Agency) and other partners, the EIB financed the rehabilitation and integration of working-class districts, which has benefited three million people in 1000 districts across the country. The plan includes the construction of roads, sidewalks, houses and collective facilities.

In 2020, the EIB signed a loan package of €38 million to support the implementation of a critical drinking water supply programme in Greater Tunis, which will address water shortages. The Bank also finances the construction and modernisation of public schools across the whole country, in cooperation with the EU. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank also helped provide essential sanitary equipment in schools. In only one week, 750 000 facemasks and 102 500 litres of hand sanitiser were ordered for students, allowing them to go to school.