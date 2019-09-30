Real-time monitoring

At OneTech’s site in Bizerte, Feten manages an information system that connects and controls complex manufacturing processes. She tracks real-time data for various production lines, observing manufacturing as it happens. Her observations remove the need for other engineers to sift through lengthy reports to understand workflows.

“I love working on the ground,” Feten says. Real-time monitoring also enables OneTech to react quickly to problems and to recognize when equipment needs maintenance or when it may fail.

Thanks to the EIB’s support, OneTech is also investing in visual computing and mixed reality. Visual computing allows engineers to interact with and to control work processes by manipulating images. Mixed reality, in turn, blends virtual elements and the real world, which allows for the testing of different production processes.

The company is also investing in sensor technology and the 3D printing of components that can be used in autonomous cars, which have many sensors such as cameras, radar, lidar (light detection and ranging), and ultrasonic equipment to help the car’s navigation.