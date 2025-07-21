Estonia is a country known for its innovation, resilience, and digital leadership. But like many parts of Europe, it faces a growing challenge: the lack of affordable housing. Rising prices and limited rental options are making it harder for families, young people, and essential workers to find a decent place to live.

At the European Investment Bank (EIB), we believe that everyone deserves access to a safe, sustainable, and affordable home. That is why we’ve introduced a new Housing Action Plan to support housing projects across the European Union – to innovate, renovate and build affordable new homes. Our goal is to help deliver one million affordable and sustainable homes by 2030.

In Estonia, the need is clear. While homeownership is high — around 80% of the population lives in homes they or their relatives own — affordable rental options remain scarce, and social housing is extremely limited.

Affordable housing refers to homes for which housing costs do not put an unreasonable burden on the household. Eurostat, for example, defines this as not exceeding 40% of household income.