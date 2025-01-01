Invested in Renewables
Renewable energy is key to cutting fossil fuels and beating climate change. Dive deep into the history of green energy and the innovations that will make it an even greater part of our lives.
All podcast series
A Dictionary of Finance
A podcast that helps you understand finance and economics.
Monster Under the Bed
This podcast takes fears and myths that are common in our society and busts them wide open.
Does It Change Everything?
Our lives have changed with the coronavirus crisis. But what areas of our lives will be altered forever?
Future Europe
This podcast showcases Europe’s innovative future through one project in each EU country.
Awards
2019 Digital Communications Award winner for Best Channel (Blog, podcast, newsroom, magazine): A Dictionary of Finance
2020 European Excellence Award winner (Sustainability & Environment): Climate Solutions
2020 SABRE Award winner for Best in Audio (Podcasts and Music): Monster Under the Bed
2021 In2 SABRE Award winner Social Media & Community Management (Best Use of Social Publishing / Blogs): Climate Solutions
2023 European Excellence Award winner for Digital Publishing (Blog, Podcast, Magazine, App): Climate Solutions
2024 European Excellence Award winner for Best Podcast: Ozone: How to solve an environmental crisis