The power of connections in developing countries

David Quenah was six years old when his dad was killed during the civil war in Liberia in 1994. After that, he spent several years on the move, trying to survive in the middle of chaos. “Everything just became bad,” he says. “We lost everything.”

Hope came one day from his aunt, who invited Quenah to come live with her in Granby, Connecticut. He later graduated from college in Connecticut, started work as a truck driver and now is married with three children.

Even as he builds a new life in the United States, Quenah still helps family and friends in Africa. Every week, he sends money to Liberia to help others from his community to pay school fees, buy food, cover rent and to help build a football academy he established for local children affected by war.

