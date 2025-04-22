EIB supports innovative climate action in emerging markets alongside private equity firm LeapFrog Investments

EIB

EIB Global commits $60 million to Climate Investment Strategy of LeapFrog Investments alongside World Bank Group’s International Finance Corporation on margins of Spring Meetings in Washington.

LeapFrog aims to deploy $500 million for green technologies in Africa and Asia.

Other partners include the World Bank Group’s International Finance Corporation, Singaporean investment firm Temasek and the Swiss Development Finance Institution

The European Investment Bank is accelerating the use of green technologies in Africa and Asia with a $60 million pledge for private equity firm LeapFrog Investments (LeapFrog). The pledge by the EIB, financial arm of the European Union, is for a LeapFrog Climate Investment Strategy that has also drawn support from the World Bank Group’s International Finance Corporation (IFC), Singapore headquartered global investment companyTemasek and the Swiss Development Finance Institution (SIFEM).

LeapFrog aims to deploy $500 million under its Climate Investment Strategy to scale green tools and technologies for consumers in Africa and Asia. Millions of people are expected to have access to better and greener transport, energy, food and housing as a result of the initiative.

EIB Group President Nadia Calviño said: “Today’s announcement is an example of public-private partnership at its best, and a strong statement on Europe’s climate leadership. At the EIB, we are staying the course and consolidating our role as The Climate Bank.”

Consumers in South Asia, Southeast Asia and Africa account for 25% of global emissions of greenhouse gases, a figure set to rise to as much as 73% by 2030 without a green transition. Directing capital in these markets to actions that counter climate change is key to fostering long-term and sustainable economic growth.

An initial investment under LeapFrog’s Climate Investment Strategy supports Battery Smart, India’s largest battery-as-a-service provider for two and three wheelers, providing riders with low-carbon mobility. Other sectors of interest include rooftop solar and clean cooking.

“The world’s four billion consumers in emerging markets constitute half of humanity – they have every right to rise but, without green tools and technologies, their total emissions will blow through the world’s carbon budget. This is also where the greatest opportunities lie — investing to support a generational transition for the majority of global consumers and producers. We are grateful to have the support of our longstanding partners EIB, IFC and Temasek in achieving this mission,” said Dr Andy Kuper, CEO and Founder of LeapFrog Investments.

LeapFrog’s Climate Investment Strategy was recognised today at the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund Spring Meetings by the heads of the EIB Group, LeapFrog and by IFC Vice-President of Industries Mohammed Gouled and Temasek CEO Dilhan Pillay.

Background information

About the European Investment Bank Group:

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, we finance investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Almost 60% of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment.

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance, and a key partner of Global Gateway. We aim to support €100 billion of investment by the end of 2027 – around one-third of the overall target of this EU initiative. Within Team Europe, EIB Global fosters strong, focused partnerships alongside fellow development finance institutions and civil society. EIB Global brings the EIB Group closer to people, companies and institutions through our offices across the world. High-quality, up-to-date photos of our headquarters for media use are available here.

About LeapFrog Investments

LeapFrog invests in healthcare, financial services and climate solutions businesses in high-growth global markets. Its companies deliver distinctive impact and robust returns, growing revenues on average 23% a year. LeapFrog companies now reach 537 million people with essential services in 37 countries. The firm has raised billions of dollars from global institutional investors, including a $500m commitment by Temasek to LeapFrog and its growth equity funds. LeapFrog has twice been ranked by Fortune as one of the top Companies to Change the World, alongside Apple and Novartis, and was named inaugural Pioneer in Impact by the FT and IFC at the Transformational Business Awards.

For more information, go to: www.leapfroginvest.com.