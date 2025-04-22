Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

EIB supports innovative climate action in emerging markets alongside private equity firm LeapFrog Investments

22 April 2025
EIB
  • EIB Global commits $60 million to Climate Investment Strategy of LeapFrog Investments alongside World Bank Group’s International Finance Corporation on margins of Spring Meetings in Washington.
  • LeapFrog aims to deploy $500 million for green technologies in Africa and Asia.
  • Other partners include the World Bank Group’s International Finance Corporation, Singaporean investment firm Temasek and the Swiss Development Finance Institution

The European Investment Bank is accelerating the use of green technologies in Africa and Asia with a $60 million pledge for private equity firm LeapFrog Investments (LeapFrog). The pledge by the EIB, financial arm of the European Union,  is for a LeapFrog Climate Investment Strategy that has also drawn support from the World Bank Group’s International Finance Corporation (IFC), Singapore headquartered global investment companyTemasek and the Swiss Development Finance Institution (SIFEM).

LeapFrog aims to deploy $500 million under its Climate Investment Strategy to scale green tools and technologies for consumers in Africa and Asia. Millions of people are expected to have access to better and greener transport, energy, food and housing as a result of the initiative.

EIB Group President Nadia Calviño said: “Today’s announcement is an example of public-private partnership at its best, and a strong statement on Europe’s climate leadership. At the EIB, we are staying the course and consolidating our role as The Climate Bank.”

Consumers in South Asia, Southeast Asia and Africa account for 25% of global emissions of greenhouse gases, a figure set to rise to as much as 73% by 2030 without a green transition. Directing capital in these markets to actions that counter climate change is key to fostering long-term and sustainable economic growth.

An initial investment under LeapFrog’s Climate Investment Strategy supports Battery Smart, India’s largest battery-as-a-service provider for two and three wheelers, providing riders with low-carbon mobility. Other sectors of interest include rooftop solar and clean cooking.

 “The world’s four billion  consumers in emerging markets constitute half of humanity – they have every right to rise but, without green tools and technologies, their total emissions will blow through the world’s carbon budget. This is also where the greatest opportunities lie — investing to support  a generational  transition for the majority of global consumers and producers. We are grateful to have the support of our longstanding partners EIB, IFC and Temasek in achieving this mission,” said Dr Andy Kuper, CEO and Founder of LeapFrog Investments.

LeapFrog’s Climate Investment Strategy was recognised today at the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund Spring Meetings by the heads of the EIB Group, LeapFrog and by IFC Vice-President of Industries Mohammed Gouled and Temasek CEO Dilhan Pillay.

Background information

About the European Investment Bank Group:

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, we finance investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world. 

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Almost 60% of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment.   

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance, and a key partner of Global Gateway. We aim to support €100 billion of investment by the end of 2027 – around one-third of the overall target of this EU initiative. Within Team Europe, EIB Global fosters strong, focused partnerships alongside fellow development finance institutions and civil society. EIB Global brings the EIB Group closer to people, companies and institutions through our offices across the world. High-quality, up-to-date photos of our headquarters for media use are available here. 

About LeapFrog Investments

LeapFrog invests in healthcare, financial services and climate solutions businesses in high-growth global markets. Its companies deliver distinctive impact and robust returns, growing revenues on average 23% a year. LeapFrog companies now reach 537 million people with essential services in 37 countries. The firm has raised billions of dollars from global institutional investors, including a $500m commitment by Temasek to LeapFrog and its growth equity funds. LeapFrog has twice been ranked by Fortune as one of the top Companies to Change the World, alongside Apple and Novartis, and was named inaugural Pioneer in Impact by the FT and IFC at the Transformational Business Awards.

For more information, go to: www.leapfroginvest.com.

EIB supports innovative climate action in emerging markets alongside private equity firm LeapFrog Investments
EIB supports innovative climate action in emerging markets alongside private equity firm LeapFrog Investments
EIB supports innovative climate action in emerging markets alongside private equity firm LeapFrog Investments
©EIB
Download original

Contact

Shirin Wheeler

Reference

2025-190-EN

Share

Related tags

  • management committee
  • Nadia Calviño
Show more Show less

More press releases
14 August 2025

Czech Republic to advance high-speed train travel with EIB advisory support

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will advise the Czech Republic’s national railway infrastructure manager, Správa železnic, on preparation and procurement of three major railway infrastructure projects as public-private partnerships (PPPs). These projects are priority domestic rail investments part of wider international corridors linking Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, Austria and Slovakia.

Transport InvestEU Kyriacos Kakouris Management committee Czechia European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure
4 August 2025

InvestEU: EIB provides €45 million to BrianzAcque to improve water and sewerage network efficiency and resilience

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has granted a €45 million loan to BrianzAcque, the publicly owned integrated water service company for the Italian province of Monza and Brianza, to back its 2025-2029 investment plan. The agreement announced by EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti and BrianzAcque Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Enrico Boerci aims to improve the efficiency of water and sewerage infrastructure in the municipalities served, benefiting around 877 000 people.

Water Water, wastewater management Management committee Gelsomina VIGLIOTTI Italy European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure
29 July 2025

Spain: EIB lends €50 million to Iberdrola to rebuild and climate-proof flood-hit power infrastructure in Valencia

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed two €25 million loans with Iberdrola to finance the reconstruction, redesign, climate change adaptation and digitalisation work that the electricity company is carrying out on the power distribution grid damaged by the devastating floods that hit Valencia in October 2024.