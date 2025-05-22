The COVID-19 crisis taught the world fundamental lessons about the importance of global cooperation to fight disease. But that cooperation is under strain, as are the conditions needed to sustain it. Future funding for health and science is being called into question, and cuts to development assistance by some traditional donors are casting doubt on our ability to prevent and respond to infectious diseases in the world’s most fragile countries.

To ensure future resilience to pandemics, these gaps must be filled. The key to success lies in strong, innovative new partnerships between multinational organisations, private- and public-sector institutions, and civil society. We already know from recent experience that strong global partnerships work. Five years ago, we managed to overcome vaccine nationalism (the hoarding of limited supplies) in formulating the global response to COVID-19.

Gavi, a global alliance of public, private, and civil-society groups, partnered with the European Investment Bank Group (EIB) – the financing arm of the European Union, owned by its 27 member states – to mobilise €600 million ($720 million) in donor funding toward the COVAX initiative. Without this funding, COVAX would not have been able to move at the speed and scale that ultimately delivered nearly two billion vaccine doses. More than 100 (mainly) poor countries benefited because we had the foresight to respond to the pandemic cooperatively.

Nor were the benefits confined to these countries. Recall the mantra of the pandemic: “No one is safe, until everyone is safe.” More widespread and prolonged shutdowns meant greater disruptions to supply chains and the global economy. The faster we could provide access to testing, monitoring, and contact-tracing technologies, the better our ability to detect new variants of the virus and adapt accordingly. It was lab techs in South Africa who first identified and called attention to the notorious Omicron variant.