© Leapfrog

“At the time, I thought they were being irrational, but later I realized that it was me who was being irrational,” Kuper says. “Quite understandably, these farmers were not prepared to take the risk of doing something new and seeing their crops fail as a result. For them, this would have meant that their families starved.”

For the next decade, Kuper kept thinking that there must be a way to get the Indian farmers a safety net. Only then could they take the risk that would lead them to a better financial situation.

In 2007, Kuper founded LeapFrog Investments to open the gates of the capital markets to “purpose-driven” businesses that serve the growing population of emerging consumers.

"From its inception, the central premise of LeapFrog’s approach has been that there is synergy between profit and purpose,” says Kuper. “Every low-income person that buys a product or service from a LeapFrog company is positively impacted, and also registers on the revenue line (and ultimately in any profits).”

Since then, LeapFrog’s companies have served over 492 million people, 320 million of whom are living on less than $11.20 a day. LeapFrog has raised more than $2.5 billion across a number of funds, each of which invests in businesses which provide essential services for underserved populations. The European Investment Bank has supported LeapFrog since the beginning and, so far, has invested $125 million with the firm.

Read about how two venture capital funds empower technological entrepreneurs and create jobs for young people and women in the Middle East and Africa

Springboards and safety nets

Half of the world‘s population lives on less than $6.85 a day. These low-income people are disproportionally affected by crises.

Low-income people need a full suite of financial tools to protect themselves and to thrive – micro insurance, micro pensions, and savings, as well as credit, remittances, and payments. “These billions of people are not passive beneficiaries of aid,” Kuper says. “They’re individuals willing to work hard and change their own lives and communities. They just need access to the services and products that empower them to rise.”

Health is wealth

Low-income people also require healthcare, which is why LeapFrog invested in the sector after microinsurance. Healthcare shocks can easily strain household finances and leave people in poverty as well as in ill-health.

Kenya's medicine supply chain has been traditionally unreliable, resulting in preventable diseases and high mortality rates. In addition, half of all Kenyans had their first experience with the health care system through pharmacies instead of hospitals, which are often far away, overcrowded and understaffed.

That’s why LeapFrog’s first healthcare investment was in Goodlife Pharmacy. At the time of investment, Goodlife was a small chain of 19 Kenyan retail pharmacies. In just six years since LeapFrog’s investment, Goodlife has expanded to more than 120 health hubs across both Kenya and Uganda, offering various medicines, telemedicine, pathology, nutritional advice and more. Today, it is East Africa’s largest pharmacy chain and largest retail healthcare provider.