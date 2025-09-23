Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
All Projects

FEATURED
Spanish project strengthens Europe’s energy autonomy
How businesses go green
23 Sept 2025
Affordable homes in the north of Sweden
Facility for Fairness
French gigafactory for electric vehicle batteries
Generating geothermal energy in Germany
New trains to improve Munich commutes
A boost for Tunisia’s food resilience
Putting an end to chick culling
CrowdFarming’s direct-sales model promotes sustainable food
A geothermal model for African green energy
Modernising the Cairo metro
German software improves patient care
Modern port infrastructure in Varna
Digital cloud-based banking for small businesses in southern Italy
Innovative financing sparks change in Milan education
Improved, greener infrastructure for Kraków
French gigafactory provides lithium-ion batteries for electric cars
Modernised 5G for Malta
How to get floating wind farms out to sea
Revolutionary power electronics that cut carbon emissions
28 Jun 2023
Tiny audio speakers cut emissions
27 Jul 2023
Desalination and pipeline project delivers water to Jordan
26 Apr 2023
Making Virtual Teleportation a Reality
25 Apr 2023
‘Mini-grid’ electricity for lighting up rural Madagascar
21 Apr 2023
Free electricity in the favelas
3 Apr 2023
Solar power for rural Africa
3 Jan 2023
Green delivery by Poste italiane
15 Dec 2022
The comfort of running water in Senegal
15 Dec 2022
Shoring up against coastal erosion in Romania
Investing in women-led businesses in Africa
3 Mar 2022
A boost for manufacture and access to COVID-19 vaccines in Africa
7 Mar 2022
Tools for diagnosing COVID-19
8 Dec 2021
Making bioethanol from steel
24 Nov 2021
Improved University of Cyprus research and learning facilities
2 Dec 2021
Batteries on wheels
1 Dec 2021
Supporting a green, just transition
2 Dec 2021
How we helped BioNTech develop the first COVID-19 vaccine
12 Feb 2021
Climate research by the sea and in it
Hope for Italian small businesses
17 Dec 2021
A lifeline for northern Spain
16 Dec 2021
Sweet finance for breast milk
15 Dec 2021
