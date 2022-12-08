A boost for Tunisia’s food resilience

It’s a huge objective.
Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Agriculture, fisheries, forestry - Agriculture, forestry and fishing
The EIB loan is expected to finance the rehabilitation and construction of new silos and strategic cereal reserves in the country, to increase Tunisia's cereal storage capacity. It will also support the required permanent working capital of the project promoter, to ensure operations in the current unstable context.
The project aims to address the current grain price spike resulting from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and build long-term capacity of Tunisia's grain supply chains. It should create significant additionality and social benefits by contributing respectively to the country's food security and generating important externalities in terms of improving nutrition and public health.
The project responds to the grain supply shock and the trade distortions caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a way that it builds long-term capacity and resilience in the country's food systems. It creates significant additionality and social benefits. The project contributes to the country's food security and generates significant externalities in terms of ensuring consumer nutrition and public health, as well as contributing to climate adaptation by reducing post-harvest losses in storing and handling of cereals. The operation enhances social stability in the region - a valuable public good, not supplied by the market without public intervention.
The project is a top priority for the Tunisian government, as evidenced in the national Emergency Food Crisis Response Project. Policy-wise, it is strongly aligned with the geographic pillar of the EU's external action (NDICI), specifically the thematic pillars "Inclusive Food Security" and "Social protection" and NDICI's Investment Framework that promotes Sustainable Agriculture. It will contribute to EU's "Food Resilience Facility" in the Southern Neighbourhood.
The EIB contribution to the project is high. EIB will provide significantly longer maturity, grace and availability periods to what is alternatively available to the Borrower on the local market. Through the Framework Loan, the Bank will provide a very flexible instrument, tailored to the needs of the Promoter. The EU Delegation is expected to provide grant resources, including for a Technical Assistance to support the Promoter to prepare high quality sub-projects. Moreover, EIB Services will need to monitor the project closely to ensure compliance with disbursement conditions.
The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability objectives, in particular to climate adaptation, which will be determined as part of the due diligence. Issues related to occupational health and safety of workers within the value chain will be assessed and EIB will require the Promoter to comply with EIB's Environmental and Social Standards with particular attention to Standards 8 and 9 on Labour rights and Occupational and Public Health, Safety and Security. The project will positively contribute towards social inclusion given the targeting of the subsidised bread program to reach the vulnerable population of the country. Additionally, it will support Tunisia in building resilience towards food shortages due to climate change or to food price spikes, by increasing and modernising their cereal storage and logistics infrastructure.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
The proposed operation is expected to fall under NDICI-Global Europe mandate, subject to confirmation.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
Inside the project
How and Why
Building up reserves
Why
- Tunisia imports 95% of soft wheat used in its bread
- About 65% of its wheat came from Ukraine, and about one-tenth from Russia
- A spike in global food prices meant the country had to spend significantly more to subsidise bread
- Network of grain silos needed to be renovated and expanded to store more grain and protect against price rises
How
- New grain silos double reserves from two to four months of supply
- The renovated silos help avoid food waste by better preserving locally grown grains
- New rail infrastructure moves grain supplies around the country more efficiently
- Investment in digitalisation helps the Office des Céréales better monitor grain supplies and demand
The Ukraine war is at the origin of more expensive, and less regular, imports of cereals, as well as other basic food.
Play video
2:32
Related media
Urban awakening
A stay of chick execution
Beets to beat disease
Good bacteria and stretchy mozzarella
Related projects and stories
New green financing model launched in Serbia
In partnership with Serbia’s Ministry of Environmental Protection and the European Investment Bank’s EIB Global arm, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched a new green financing model under the EU for Green Agenda in Serbia initiative.
Ilunion boosts environmental performance with EIB Advisory support
Spanish company saves on energy and water with EU advice, increasing its profits and the social impact of employing disabled people
Small businesses on the front lines of security
How EIB Group financing, funds and bank partnerships unlock growth for Europe’s defence SMEs, boosting innovation, resilience and security across the EU
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.