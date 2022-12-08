Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
STRENGTHENING TUNISIA FOOD RESILIENCE

A boost for Tunisia’s food resilience

A €550 million project to expand the country’s network of grain silos.

Status
First signature
Signed
16/12/2022
Amount
EUR 167,000,000
Countries
Tunisia
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Amount (.*)
€ 167,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Tunisia : € 167,000,000
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 167,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/03/2024 : € 17,000,000
16/12/2022 : € 150,000,000
(*) Including a € 17,000,000 Investment Grants provided by the COMMISSION EUROPEENNE
Data sheet
STRENGTHENING TUNISIA FOOD RESILIENCE
Summary sheet
STRENGTHENING TUNISIA FOOD RESILIENCE
13/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STRENGTHENING TUNISIA FOOD RESILIENCE
Stocking up for resilience
OFFICE DES CEREALES PERMANENT WORKING CAPITAL

Summary sheet

Release date
25 October 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/12/2022
20220488
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
STRENGTHENING TUNISIA FOOD RESILIENCE
OFFICE DES CEREALES
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 167 million
EUR 550 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The EIB loan is expected to finance the rehabilitation and construction of new silos and strategic cereal reserves in the country, to increase Tunisia's cereal storage capacity. It will also support the required permanent working capital of the project promoter, to ensure operations in the current unstable context.

The project aims to address the current grain price spike resulting from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and build long-term capacity of Tunisia's grain supply chains. It should create significant additionality and social benefits by contributing respectively to the country's food security and generating important externalities in terms of improving nutrition and public health.

Additionality and Impact

The project responds to the grain supply shock and the trade distortions caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a way that it builds long-term capacity and resilience in the country's food systems. It creates significant additionality and social benefits. The project contributes to the country's food security and generates significant externalities in terms of ensuring consumer nutrition and public health, as well as contributing to climate adaptation by reducing post-harvest losses in storing and handling of cereals. The operation enhances social stability in the region - a valuable public good, not supplied by the market without public intervention.

 

The project is a top priority for the Tunisian government, as evidenced in the national Emergency Food Crisis Response Project. Policy-wise, it is strongly aligned with the geographic pillar of the EU's external action (NDICI), specifically the thematic pillars "Inclusive Food Security" and "Social protection" and NDICI's Investment Framework that promotes Sustainable Agriculture. It will contribute to EU's "Food Resilience Facility" in the Southern Neighbourhood.

 

The EIB contribution to the project is high. EIB will provide significantly longer maturity, grace and availability periods to what is alternatively available to the Borrower on the local market. Through the Framework Loan, the Bank will provide a very flexible instrument, tailored to the needs of the Promoter. The EU Delegation is expected to provide grant resources, including for a Technical Assistance to support the Promoter to prepare high quality sub-projects. Moreover, EIB Services will need to monitor the project closely to ensure compliance with disbursement conditions. 

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability objectives, in particular to climate adaptation, which will be determined as part of the due diligence. Issues related to occupational health and safety of workers within the value chain will be assessed and EIB will require the Promoter to comply with EIB's Environmental and Social Standards with particular attention to Standards 8 and 9 on Labour rights and Occupational and Public Health, Safety and Security. The project will positively contribute towards social inclusion given the targeting of the subsidised bread program to reach the vulnerable population of the country. Additionally, it will support Tunisia in building resilience towards food shortages due to climate change or to food price spikes, by increasing and modernising their cereal storage and logistics infrastructure.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Comments

The proposed operation is expected to fall under NDICI-Global Europe mandate, subject to confirmation.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
8 December 2022
16 December 2022
13/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STRENGTHENING TUNISIA FOOD RESILIENCE
Summary sheet
STRENGTHENING TUNISIA FOOD RESILIENCE
Data sheet
STRENGTHENING TUNISIA FOOD RESILIENCE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STRENGTHENING TUNISIA FOOD RESILIENCE
Publication Date
13 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
160900848
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220488
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
13/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STRENGTHENING TUNISIA FOOD RESILIENCE
Summary sheet
STRENGTHENING TUNISIA FOOD RESILIENCE
Data sheet
STRENGTHENING TUNISIA FOOD RESILIENCE
Stocking up for resilience
Stocking up for resilience
Data sheet
STRENGTHENING TUNISIA FOOD RESILIENCE
Summary sheet
STRENGTHENING TUNISIA FOOD RESILIENCE
13/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STRENGTHENING TUNISIA FOOD RESILIENCE
Inside the project

How and Why

Building up reserves

Why

  • Tunisia imports 95% of soft wheat used in its bread
  • About 65% of its wheat came from Ukraine, and about one-tenth from Russia
  • A spike in global food prices meant the country had to spend significantly more to subsidise bread
  • Network of grain silos needed to be renovated and expanded to store more grain and protect against price rises

How

  • New grain silos double reserves from two to four months of supply
  • The renovated silos help avoid food waste by better preserving locally grown grains
  • New rail infrastructure moves grain supplies around the country more efficiently
  • Investment in digitalisation helps the Office des Céréales better monitor grain supplies and demand

Sectors & Countries

Tunisia Tunisia Global development Agriculture and bioeconomy

Impact

More control over food supplies

  • €80 million of the loan paid for grain purchases to build up reserves and avoid food shortages
  • By expanding storage, Tunisia can buy more grain when it is cheaper
  • The new silos and transport infrastructure enable Tunisia to unload imports arriving by boat faster, avoiding penalties for delays
  • The government will work on reforming the bread subsidy programme, which is important for the 15% of Tunisians living under the poverty line but is expensive to maintain

$250

million

Tunisia’s grain purchases cost $250 million more in 2022

Story

Stocking up for resilience

It’s a huge objective.
Giovanni Munoz Castaneda

senior engineer, European Investment Bank bio-economy division

In the spring of 2022, international wheat prices rose to their highest level in 20 years. In Tunisia, the official price of a baguette remained the same as it had been for more than 15 years – 0.19 Tunisian dinars (about 6 euro cents).

A subsidy programme kept official bread prices low for all Tunisians, but the cost of those subsidies was spiralling. Tunisia, which imports 95% of the soft wheat used in its bread, suddenly saw spending on grain purchases surge by $250 million.

To better resist future food price crises, Tunisia is expanding and improving it’s network of grain silos throughout the country, with the medium-term goal of doubling its reserves from two to four months of supply.  The new grain silos will also help the country avoid food waste by securely preserving locally grown grain after harvest.

Getty Images
The Ukraine war is at the origin of more expensive, and less regular, imports of cereals, as well as other basic food.
Nabil Zarouk

deputy general director, Office des Céréales

Play video

2:32

custom-preview

Related media

17 January 2024

Urban awakening

With financing from the European Investment Bank, Tunisia sets out to develop neglected working-class districts and turn them into thriving urban communities
Infrastructure Urban development Tunisia Southern Neighbourhood Global development Social infrastructure
2 November 2023

A stay of chick execution

Dutch company offers hatcheries a quick, low-cost way to know a chick’s sex before it hatches. That could prevent the culling of 6.5 billion male chicks each year.
Venture capital & equity Venture capital Venture debt InvestEU The Netherlands European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation
24 November 2022

Beets to beat disease

French firm taps 200 years of experience in plant breeding to develop varieties that resist climate change and require less pesticide and fertilizer
InvestEU France European Union Agriculture and bioeconomy
2 June 2020

Good bacteria and stretchy mozzarella

The European Investment Bank is backing companies that look for alternatives to keep crops pest-free without conventional pesticides—and developing some unusual products, too.
Ireland Denmark France European Union Innovation Digitalisation and technological innovation Agriculture and bioeconomy
Data sheet
STRENGTHENING TUNISIA FOOD RESILIENCE
Summary sheet
STRENGTHENING TUNISIA FOOD RESILIENCE
Related public register
13/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STRENGTHENING TUNISIA FOOD RESILIENCE
Related story
Stocking up for resilience

Related publications