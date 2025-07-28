Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

EIB Group opens country office in Belgium to support strategic investments in Belgian economy

28 July 2025
EIB
  • EIB Group reinforces commitment to Belgium by opening a dedicated office in Brussels.
  • New Belgium office, housed within the premises of the EIB Group’s EU representational office in Brussels, to be led by Torsten Brand.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group has opened a country office in Belgium, dedicated to sustaining strategic financing and sustainable growth in the country as a boost to the potential of the vibrant, dynamic and highly innovative Belgian business environment. The new office will be hosted in the Group’s Permanent EU Representation in Brussels and led by Torsten Brand, a dual Belgian-German national who has worked at the EIB for the past decade. The step by the Luxembourg-based EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), underscores its commitment to supporting the Belgian economy and deepening engagement with local businesses and the public sector.

Since its first signature in 1962, the EIB Group has committed €44.5 billion to investment projects in Belgium. These range from supporting key energy infrastructure like Princess Elizabeth Island, to educational facilities and hospitals, Belgium’s national railways, digital connectivity, as well as venture debt financing for innovative companies in the country’s very active bio-tech sector. Both the EIB and the EIF also enjoy longstanding cooperations with Belgium’s promotional banks and institutes.

“Opening a dedicated office for Belgium marks a significant step in deepening the EIB’s presence in the country.” commented EIB Vice-President with oversight for the BeNeLux Robert de Groot. “It will bring us closer to our institutional and business partners, enabling more agile support for local investment needs. From innovation, climate, social infrastructure, we are committed to working hand-in-hand with Belgian stakeholders to deliver impactful, sustainable growth.”

"The opening of the EIB Group's office for Belgium highlights the strategic importance and reinforces collaboration.” says Belgian Finance Minister Jan Jambon, member of the EIB Group`s Board of Governors. “The EIB’s enhanced presence will strengthen access to financing for public and private sector initiatives."

Brand joined the EIB Group in 2015 as senior policy adviser in the EIB ‘s Permanent Representation to the EU in Brussels and since 2022 he has focused on public-sector financing in Belgium as a senior banker. Before joining the EIB, he worked in Brussels for the German Permanent Representation to the EU and for two German regions. Brand holds a PhD in law from the University of Passau.

“It’s an honour to represent the EIB Group in my adoptive home nation.” commented Brand. “I’m sure that this deepening of ties with one of our founding members will be beneficial for both Belgian citizens and businesses.”

Background Information

The European Investment Bank is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. It finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives. EIB projects bolster competitiveness, drive innovation, promote sustainable development, enhance social and territorial cohesion, contribute to peace and security, and support a just and swift transition to climate neutrality. The Group’s AAA rating allows it to borrow at favourable conditions on the global markets, benefiting its clients within the European Union and beyond. The Group has the highest ESG standards and a tier one capital ratio of 32%.

Most recent

Related tags

  • Belgium
Show more Show less

More press releases
18 April 2024

Belgium: School roof solar panels — initial results of an ambitious programme from SeGEC together with the EIB, ELENA and Belfius Banque

In late September 2022, Secrétariat général de l’enseignement catholique (SeGEC), Belfius Banque, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the DUSS consultancy launched a major project to equip private schools with solar panels. A year and a half later, all of the partners together with Reno.energy — the company that won the installation call for tenders in 2023 — have stated that the project has so far been a success.

ELENA Solar power Management committee Robert E. de Groot Belgium European Union Energy
28 July 2021

Floods in Europe: EIB donates €500 000

Following unprecedented flooding in north-western Europe, the EIB has donated, through the EIB Institute, €500 000 for flood relief and disaster preparedness in Germany, Luxembourg, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Climate Covid-19 Adaptation Germany Belgium Luxembourg The Netherlands European Union Climate and environment
19 July 2021

A new partnership for our 2050 climate goals

The private and public sectors are investing millions of euros more each year in green technologies, but we are still moving too slowly to find and deploy new products. And green technologies’ prices are still too high.