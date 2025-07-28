EIB Group opens country office in Belgium to support strategic investments in Belgian economy

EIB

EIB Group reinforces commitment to Belgium by opening a dedicated office in Brussels.

New Belgium office, housed within the premises of the EIB Group’s EU representational office in Brussels, to be led by Torsten Brand.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group has opened a country office in Belgium, dedicated to sustaining strategic financing and sustainable growth in the country as a boost to the potential of the vibrant, dynamic and highly innovative Belgian business environment. The new office will be hosted in the Group’s Permanent EU Representation in Brussels and led by Torsten Brand, a dual Belgian-German national who has worked at the EIB for the past decade. The step by the Luxembourg-based EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), underscores its commitment to supporting the Belgian economy and deepening engagement with local businesses and the public sector.

Since its first signature in 1962, the EIB Group has committed €44.5 billion to investment projects in Belgium. These range from supporting key energy infrastructure like Princess Elizabeth Island, to educational facilities and hospitals, Belgium’s national railways, digital connectivity, as well as venture debt financing for innovative companies in the country’s very active bio-tech sector. Both the EIB and the EIF also enjoy longstanding cooperations with Belgium’s promotional banks and institutes.

“Opening a dedicated office for Belgium marks a significant step in deepening the EIB’s presence in the country.” commented EIB Vice-President with oversight for the BeNeLux Robert de Groot. “It will bring us closer to our institutional and business partners, enabling more agile support for local investment needs. From innovation, climate, social infrastructure, we are committed to working hand-in-hand with Belgian stakeholders to deliver impactful, sustainable growth.”

"The opening of the EIB Group's office for Belgium highlights the strategic importance and reinforces collaboration.” says Belgian Finance Minister Jan Jambon, member of the EIB Group`s Board of Governors. “The EIB’s enhanced presence will strengthen access to financing for public and private sector initiatives."

Brand joined the EIB Group in 2015 as senior policy adviser in the EIB ‘s Permanent Representation to the EU in Brussels and since 2022 he has focused on public-sector financing in Belgium as a senior banker. Before joining the EIB, he worked in Brussels for the German Permanent Representation to the EU and for two German regions. Brand holds a PhD in law from the University of Passau.

“It’s an honour to represent the EIB Group in my adoptive home nation.” commented Brand. “I’m sure that this deepening of ties with one of our founding members will be beneficial for both Belgian citizens and businesses.”

Background Information

The European Investment Bank is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. It finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives. EIB projects bolster competitiveness, drive innovation, promote sustainable development, enhance social and territorial cohesion, contribute to peace and security, and support a just and swift transition to climate neutrality. The Group’s AAA rating allows it to borrow at favourable conditions on the global markets, benefiting its clients within the European Union and beyond. The Group has the highest ESG standards and a tier one capital ratio of 32%.