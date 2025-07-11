Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
European Investment Bank Group joins Luxembourg pride run with record participation of colleagues

11 July 2025
EIB

No fewer than 475 employees of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group joined in yesterday's Pride Run, Luxembourg’s yearly event that celebrates diversity, inclusion, and equality. The participation of EIB Group colleagues more than doubled from last year’s edition, further underlining the importance of the topic amongst staff. The 5km and 10km Pride Runs bring together companies, associations, friends, families, and all individuals committed to supporting the LGBTIQ+ community, striving to create a safe and open space where everyone can express themselves freely, while celebrating diversity.

On behalf of the EIB Group, I want to extend my heartfelt support to the entire LGBTQI+ community, and to celebrate the spirit of equality, inclusiveness, and resilience that Pride represents.” said European Investment Bank Vice-President Robert de Groot. “A lot of progress has been made, but from recent events it is clear that we need to continue our work. At the EIB we stand firmly on the side of European values like equality, diversity and inclusion. Let us celebrate Pride Week not just with colour and joy, but also with conviction and purpose. With pride, solidarity – and unity.”

The EIB Group is committed to the EU’s motto United in Diversity, underlining the principles of equity, human dignity, non-discrimination and respect for human rights. We put diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) at the heart of who we are and what we do. We believe that fostering an inclusive, diverse workplace makes us a more innovative and effective organisation, helping us achieve our core mission of improving lives and promoting sustainable growth.

Background information   

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, the EIB finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world.  

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.   

