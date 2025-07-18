Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Romania registers first corporate green bond sale as utility Electrica completes €500 million transaction with EIB participation

18 July 2025
EIB
  • Romanian power supplier Electrica raises €500 million through country’s first corporate green bond, with EIB among the buyers
  • Company to use proceeds to expand renewable electricity generation as well as energy storage

Romanian power producer Electrica became the first company in Romania to issue a green bond, completing a €500 million operation in which the European Investment Bank (EIB) was one of the buyers. Investor demand for the bond, which is being listed on the Luxembourg and Bucharest stock exchanges, exceeded the offer at the final price by more than 10 times.

Electrica will use the funds raised to expand renewable electricity generation and energy storage, in line with the company’s Green Financing Framework. By 2030, Electrica aims to have the capacity to generate 1,000 megawatts of renewable power and to store 900 megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity.

“This issuance is an ice breaker for the Romanian market,” said EIB Vice-President Ioannis Tsakiris. “The Electrica operation is at the intersection of finance and sustainability, encouraging all to think green. It is a significant project because driving funds towards environmentally sustainable projects is at the heart of fostering economic growth and contributing to the fight against climate change.”

Electrica is a key player in the Romanian market for electricity production, supply and distribution. The company has around 4 million customers, largely in the regions of Transylvania and Muntenia.

"The green-bond issuance marks a pivotal moment for Electrica and the national energy system,” said Electrica Chief Executive Officer Alexandru Chiriță. “The success of this operation underscores our corporate discipline, transparency and ability for swift execution while sending a strong signal to the international financial markets about Romania's potential in sustainable financing."

The transaction demonstrates the EIB’s ability to support green investments that are aligned with the European Union taxonomy for sustainable activities via capital market instruments contributing to EU policy goals.

Electrica’s green bond has a maturity of five years, an interest rate of 4.566% and a BBB rating by Fitch Ratings. The planned issuance was approved on 10 July 2025 by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier in Luxembourg.

Romania registers first corporate green-bond sale as utility Electrica completes €500 million transaction with EIB participation
Romania registers first corporate green-bond sale as utility Electrica completes €500 million transaction with EIB participation
Romania registers first corporate green-bond sale as utility Electrica completes €500 million transaction with EIB participation
©EIB
Download original
Romania registers first corporate green-bond sale as utility Electrica completes €500 million transaction with EIB participation
Romania registers first corporate green-bond sale as utility Electrica completes €500 million transaction with EIB participation
Romania registers first corporate green-bond sale as utility Electrica completes €500 million transaction with EIB participation
©EIB
Download original

Most recent

More press releases
4 August 2025

InvestEU: EIB provides €45 million to BrianzAcque to improve water and sewerage network efficiency and resilience

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has granted a €45 million loan to BrianzAcque, the publicly owned integrated water service company for the Italian province of Monza and Brianza, to back its 2025-2029 investment plan. The agreement announced by EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti and BrianzAcque Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Enrico Boerci aims to improve the efficiency of water and sewerage infrastructure in the municipalities served, benefiting around 877 000 people.

Water Water, wastewater management Management committee Gelsomina VIGLIOTTI Italy European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure
4 August 2025

Polish Mid-Caps to get green financing support as EIB bolsters lending by Credit Agricole Bank Polska

Polish businesses will get a green financing boost as a result of a €50 million European Investment Bank (EIB) loan to Crédit Agricole. The French lender’s Polish subsidiary, Credit Agricole Bank Polska, will use the EIB credit to generate up to €100 million in new loans for Mid-Caps across Poland.

SMEs Management committee Teresa Czerwińska Poland European Union SMEs
1 August 2025

Latvia to get solar-power boost as energy company Sunly receives almost €85 million international financing

Latvia is set to get more clean energy as a result of almost € 85 million in international financing for renewable-electricity provider Sunly. Estonia-based Sunly will use the loans from the European Investment Bank (EIB), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and SEB to build four solar parks in Latvia with total capacity of 329 megawatts (MW) – enough to meet the annual electricity consumption of up to 180,000 households.