Romania registers first corporate green-bond sale as utility Electrica completes €500 million transaction with EIB participation

EIB

Romanian power supplier Electrica raises €500 million through country’s first corporate green bond, with EIB among the buyers

Company to use proceeds to expand renewable electricity generation as well as energy storage

Romanian power producer Electrica became the first company in Romania to issue a green bond, completing a €500 million operation in which the European Investment Bank (EIB) was one of the buyers. Investor demand for the bond, which is being listed on the Luxembourg and Bucharest stock exchanges, exceeded the offer at the final price by more than 10 times.

Electrica will use the funds raised to expand renewable electricity generation and energy storage, in line with the company’s Green Financing Framework. By 2030, Electrica aims to have the capacity to generate 1,000 megawatts of renewable power and to store 900 megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity.

“This issuance is an ice breaker for the Romanian market,” said EIB Vice-President Ioannis Tsakiris. “The Electrica operation is at the intersection of finance and sustainability, encouraging all to think green. It is a significant project because driving funds towards environmentally sustainable projects is at the heart of fostering economic growth and contributing to the fight against climate change.”

Electrica is a key player in the Romanian market for electricity production, supply and distribution. The company has around 4 million customers, largely in the regions of Transylvania and Muntenia.

"The green-bond issuance marks a pivotal moment for Electrica and the national energy system,” said Electrica Chief Executive Officer Alexandru Chiriță. “The success of this operation underscores our corporate discipline, transparency and ability for swift execution while sending a strong signal to the international financial markets about Romania's potential in sustainable financing."

The transaction demonstrates the EIB’s ability to support green investments that are aligned with the European Union taxonomy for sustainable activities via capital market instruments contributing to EU policy goals.

Electrica’s green bond has a maturity of five years, an interest rate of 4.566% and a BBB rating by Fitch Ratings. The planned issuance was approved on 10 July 2025 by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier in Luxembourg.