In the town of Raoued, just north of Tunis, half-built structures line unpaved roads and residents do not always have running water or electricity. “Taxis don’t come here, and our children can’t always get to school,” says Abderrahmane Amamri, a resident. “In winter, we have to wear boots because of the mud. Imagine, we’re just two-three kilometres from the city, but we have nothing.”

Amamri’s experience reflects a wider problem that has plagued Tunis since 1942: Fast urbanisation has led to the rise of unsanitary, neglected urban areas. Tunisia identified 1 400 such neighbourhoods in 2012, following the 2011 Tunisian Revolution, which exposed deep social inequalities and fragmented urban landscapes.

“The contrast between modern city centres and spontaneously developed neighbourhoods underscored the lack of systematic urban planning,” says Gerry Muscat, who heads the Urban Advisory Division at the European Investment Bank. “Tunisia faced a dual challenge: the lack of decent, affordable housing and uncontrolled urbanisation.”

Read more about this grain silos project that will help Tunisia improve food security

In 2012, the Agency for Rehabilitation and Urban Renewal launched the first Housing Neighbourhood Rehabilitation and Integration Programme, known by its French acronym PRIQH 1.

“We established 155 neighbourhoods, 52 facilities, such as youth centres, sport fields and cultural centres, and 19 activities installations, benefiting more than 864 500 residents,” says Ahmed Ezzeddine, president of the Agency for Rehabilitation and Urban Renewal.

The programme’s impact extends beyond improving basic services like public lighting, sanitation, and electricity. It includes essential sociocultural facilities aimed at fostering a sense of community and belonging, and basic home improvements.