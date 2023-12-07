“Our production capacity is continuously declining,” says Mohamed Farhaoui, head of the development department with the national water utility. “In the past, we extracted 30 to 35 litres of groundwater per second from the water sources in the Fez-Meknès region, but now drilling only produces around 20 litres per second.”

The World Health Organization estimates that a person needs about 50 to 100 litres a day to meet the basic needs. The extraction of 20 litres per second can provide around 1 730m3 per day, which could serve nearly 35 000 people. However, the numbers vary based on distribution efficiency, seasonal variations and usage patterns, and sometimes borehole water can’t be used for cooking or drinking without treatment.

Critical need for modern water supplies

There is a critical need for modern infrastructure and advanced control and monitoring of water distribution systems to address the water scarcity in many Moroccan regions. In the Fez-Meknès region, local officials raised about €12.4 million in 2021 to help fund seven projects to supply drinking water. The Meknès-Boufakrane water pipeline is one of these projects.

The European Investment Bank has approved several loans to improve Morocco’s water and sanitation in the past decade: €37.5 million in 2021, €75 million in 2019 and €75 million in 2015. The Bank is working in 2023 on a €181 million loan with Morocco to keep financing water projects across the country.

The Boufakrane project solved the area’s water shortages and created two permanent jobs in the town.

“There are no more water cuts,” says Farhaoui of the national water utility. “We can continuously supply water to the population in this area.”

The Boufakrane project included a 13.5-kilometre pipeline running to Meknès to carry the water and a state-of-the-art pumping station at Haj Kaddour.

“The infrastructure is more than just pipes and tanks,” says Fildine Bargachi, a European Investment Bank loan officer in the Rabat office. “It strengthens the water distribution and has improved the livelihoods of many families. It has also helped small businesses in these remote areas.”