How are EU firms faring with AI, big data and other digital tools?

A new survey by the EIB Group finds that EU companies closed the gap with US peers on advanced digital technologies, but US firms are integrating AI better

8 December 2025
 

Listen

Read more

In recent years, EU firms have raced to catch up with their US peers on using advanced digital technologies, such as big data analysis and artificial intelligence (AI), to improve efficiency and competitiveness.

The latest European Investment Bank Investment Survey, which gathered data from approximately 13 000 firms across the European Union and a sample from the United States, finds that European businesses now rival American firms in their use of advanced digital technologies (77% vs. 78% for US firms). This development is particularly strong in European manufacturing.

A new question in 2025 survey explores companies’ use of generative artificial intelligence. It shows that 37% of EU firms use generative AI, compared with 36% for US firms. However, US firms using AI technologies are applying them across more business areas than their European counterparts. European firms need to better integrate AI into their processes to fully reap the benefits it offers.

Download the report  

EU manufacturers adopt AI and big data

While adoption rates for most digital technologies are broadly similar between EU and US firms, European manufacturing stands out for the high share of firms that has adopted AI and big data. 48% of EU manufacturing firms use big data and AI, compared with 28% of US manufacturing firms. A higher share of European manufacturers is automating production by using robotics (55% of EU firms vs. 36% of US ones).

Regarding other digital technologies, US firms dominate in services and infrastructure, however. A bigger share of American service companies exploits the internet of things (64% vs. 45% for EU firms). A slightly higher share of US infrastructure firms also uses this technology (66% vs. 50% for EU). The internet of things refers to a network of physical devices, such as sensors, machines, vehicles and appliances, that are connected to the internet and can collect, exchange and analyse data without human intervention.

Large firms dominate in generative AI

Around 37% of EU firms use generative AI, in line with US firms. Large firms lead the way in using this technology. Finland, Denmark and the Netherlands have the highest rates of use, while Italy and Greece have the lowest.

Using AI for more than just chat

European companies have adopted AI to the same extent as their US counterparts. They need to do more work, however, on fully exploiting the benefits of AI by integrating it better into business processes.

A whopping 81% of US firms use AI in at least two business processes, compared with just 55% of EU firms. EU firms mostly use AI for internal processes and in marketing and sales, while US firms have integrated the technology into everything from internal processes and marketing and sales to customer service and human resources.

