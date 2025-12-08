EU manufacturers adopt AI and big data

While adoption rates for most digital technologies are broadly similar between EU and US firms, European manufacturing stands out for the high share of firms that has adopted AI and big data. 48% of EU manufacturing firms use big data and AI, compared with 28% of US manufacturing firms. A higher share of European manufacturers is automating production by using robotics (55% of EU firms vs. 36% of US ones).

Regarding other digital technologies, US firms dominate in services and infrastructure, however. A bigger share of American service companies exploits the internet of things (64% vs. 45% for EU firms). A slightly higher share of US infrastructure firms also uses this technology (66% vs. 50% for EU). The internet of things refers to a network of physical devices, such as sensors, machines, vehicles and appliances, that are connected to the internet and can collect, exchange and analyse data without human intervention.