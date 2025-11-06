Swedish peas grown by Lantmännen farmers. LANTMANNEN

Sweden has the perfect environment for growing yellow peas and fava beans, with cool temperatures and plenty of sunlight. Peas and beans might be tiny, but they are mighty: high in protein, climate-friendly and grown using few resources.

Lidköping , a small city in southern Sweden near Lake Vänern, has big hopes for these vegetables. The city will soon be home to one of Europe's most advanced pea protein production facilities.

“This facility is the result of years of planning, development and innovation,” says Magnus Fransson, the head of technical projects for the pea production site. “This is not only a new factory; it’s a fresh chapter in sustainable food production for Sweden and Europe.”

The plant, the first of its kind in the country, will be operated by Lantmännen Biorefineries, a grain and legume processing company run by Lantmännen, which is a farming cooperative owned by 17 000 Swedish farmers.

The plant will turn Swedish peas and fava beans into protein isolates that can be used to make plant-based food and sport supplements such as bars and drinks. To help build the plant, which should be running next year, Lantmännen received a €50 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) in April 2025.