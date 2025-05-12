Spain: EIB provides Heura Foods with €20 million in financing to develop innovative and sustainable plant-based food products

EIB

Heura Foods is a startup based in Spain that produces 100% plant-based, sustainable and healthy food products with a focus on plant-based meat.

The agreement will finance investments to boost Heura’s RD&I capabilities to produce new products in several categories.

The agreement contributes to the EIB’s strategic priorities of supporting European innovation and the bioeconomy sector while fostering healthy and environmentally friendly food systems in Europe.

The operation is backed by InvestEU, an EU programme that aims to unlock over €372 billion in investment by 2027.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a €20 million loan with Spanish startup Heura Foods to support the development and marketing of innovative, sustainable and healthy food products that are fully plant-based. Heura is a bioeconomy pioneer and innovator in the plant-based foods sector with headquarters in Barcelona. Heura focuses on improving food composition by replacing saturated fat and cholesterol with ingredients rich in fibre and antioxidants, while ensuring a high protein content.

The loan will support Heura’s RD&I programme to develop plant-based alternatives to meat, cheese and other animal products, as well as products that incorporate a higher share of protein than those typically found on supermarket shelves. Heura’s objective is to provide nutritious alternatives to traditional meat products and popular ultra-processed foods, using legume-based proteins and healthy fats. The loan will also allow Heura to scale up its production capacity by financing investments in the necessary equipment, both in Heura’s laboratories and at co-manufacturers’ facilities in Spain. Ultimately, the agreement will help foster healthy and environmentally friendly food systems in Europe.

“The EIB’s support for innovation and biotechnology is key to Europe’s technological leadership. With this agreement, we are boosting the dynamism of the startup ecosystem in Spain and Europe and responding to new consumer needs by developing new sustainable food products,” said Nadia Calviño, President of the EIB Group.

“This financing agreement with Heura is a clear example of how the EIB is stepping up its support for companies that are at the forefront of the bioeconomy, driving innovation and sustainability across the entire value chain. By investing in the development of new plant-based foods products, the EIB is also contributing to a healthier, more sustainable food system in Europe and to the overall food security of the European Union,” said EIB Director of Equity, Growth Capital and Project Finance Alessandro Izzo.

“Innovation is our tool to live longer and better. We are committed to simple processes, legumes, healthy fats, and science in the service of collective well-being. Our goal is to democratise food that is tasty, nutritious and aligned with today’s challenges,” said co-founder and CEO of Heura Foods Marc Coloma.

“For the European Commission, fostering innovation is crucial for enhancing the competitiveness of Europe’s agri-food industry. We welcome the EIB support for research and development in innovative agri-food companies. This can help the EU to unlock new economic opportunities, create high-value jobs and solidify its position as a leader in the evolving global food landscape. This operation is a good example of what InvestEU can do to empower businesses to grow, innovate and build a sustainable future,” remarked Lucas González Ojeda, Acting Director of the European Commission Representation in Spain.

The EIB loan is guaranteed by InvestEU, the flagship EU programme to mobilise over €372 billion of additional public and private sector investment to support EU policy goals from 2021 to 2027.

Background information

EIB

The EIB is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by the Member States. Built around eight core priorities, it finances investments that pursue EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund, signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Agreement, as pledged in the group’s Climate Bank Roadmap. Almost 60% of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects that contribute directly to climate change mitigation and adaptation, and a healthier environment.

In Spain, the EIB Group signed €12.3 billion of new financing for more than 100 high-impact projects in 2024, helping power the country’s green and digital transition and promote economic growth, competitiveness and better services for inhabitants.

InvestEU

The InvestEU programme provides the European Union with crucial long-term funding by leveraging substantial private and public funds in support of a sustainable recovery. It also helps mobilise private investment for EU policy priorities, such as the European Green Deal and the digital transition. InvestEU brings together under one roof the multitude of EU financial instruments available to support investment in the European Union, making funding for investment projects in Europe simpler, more efficient and more flexible. The programme consists of three components: the InvestEU Fund, the InvestEU Advisory Hub and the InvestEU Portal. The InvestEU Fund is implemented through financial partners that invest in projects, leveraging on the EU budget guarantee of €26.2 billion. The entire budget guarantee will back the investment projects of the implementing partners, increasing their risk-bearing capacity and mobilising at least €372 billion in additional investment.

Heura Foods

Heura Foods is a 100% plant-based food technology startup founded by activists in Barcelona. It creates solutions that make the problems of the current food system obsolete, and that accelerate change towards a world in which our daily eating habits have a positive impact on humans, the planet and other animals. While based on scientific discoveries and cutting-edge technologies, Heura’s innovations maintain the culinary traditions of the Mediterranean, including high nutritional density, positive climate impact and exceptional taste. Already a market leader in Spain, Heura is expanding its plant-based foods across Europe.