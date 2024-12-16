EIB

The InvestEU programme builds on the successful model of the Investment Plan for Europe, the Juncker Plan. It will bring together, under one roof, the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI) and 13 other EU financial instruments available since the period 2014 – 2020.

The InvestEU programme aims to give an additional boost to sustainable investment, innovation, social inclusion and job creation in Europe.



The programme consists of three building blocks: the InvestEU Fund, the InvestEU Advisory Hub and the InvestEU Portal.

The European Investment Bank Group, including the European Investment Fund, is the main implementing partner of the InvestEU programme.

Final Recipients/Financial Intermediaries supported under InvestEU during 2023

