The InvestEU programme builds on the successful model of the Investment Plan for Europe, the Juncker Plan. It will bring together, under one roof, the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI) and 13 other EU financial instruments available since the period 2014 – 2020.
The InvestEU programme aims to give an additional boost to sustainable investment, innovation, social inclusion and job creation in Europe.
The programme consists of three building blocks: the InvestEU Fund, the InvestEU Advisory Hub and the InvestEU Portal.
The European Investment Bank Group, including the European Investment Fund, is the main implementing partner of the InvestEU programme.
Final Recipients/Financial Intermediaries supported under InvestEU during 2023
A programme by:
InvestEU supports what is important to the European Union
European Green Deal and just transition
InvestEU Fund
The InvestEU Fund combines EFSI and 13 other - formerly independently managed - EU financial instruments and is expected to stimulate more than €372 billion of public and private investment. An EU budget guarantee of €26.2 billion backs the investment of the European Investment Bank Group and other financial partners. The EIB Group has access to 75% of this guarantee and acts as the main implementing partner for the fund.
We also partner with the European Commission to unlock investment on areas such as batteries, emerging climate technologies and health. Discover more about our partnerships.
What does it finance?
The InvestEU fund supports financing and investment operations across four EU policy priorities. The investment focuses on those areas where the EU can add the most value:
Sustainable infrastructure
Financing projects in sustainable energy, digital connectivity, transport, the circular economy, water, waste, other environment infrastructure and more.
Research, innovation and digitalisation
Financing projects in research and innovation, taking research results to the market, digitisation of industry, scaling up larger innovative companies, artificial intelligence and more.
Small and medium-sized companies
Facilitating access to finance for small and medium-sized companies (SMEs). This includes capital support for businesses that were negatively affected by the Covid-19 crisis. Within the EIB Group, the European Investment Fund implements the major share of InvestEU financing for smaller companies.
Social investment and skills
Financing projects in skills, education, training, social housing, schools, universities, hospitals, social innovation, healthcare, long-term care and accessibility, microfinance, social enterprise, integration of migrants, refugees and vulnerable people, and more.
Highlighted stories
-
Technology without an expiry date
Finland’s Swappie innovates smartphone refurbishing to cut carbon emissions, minimise e-waste and conserve critical raw materials
-
Insect power
European guarantees help Hungarian businesses like Agroloop grow, boosting innovation, employment, and digitalisation
-
Ever-increasing circles
A Dutch circular economy fund backs recycling solutions for plastic’s impact on climate change and the environment
-
Probing for breast cancer
SDS Optic develops a diagnostics tool for HER2 breast cancer that gives result in less than one hour. The inProbe procedure avoids traditional biopsies.
-
The invisible made visible
A German health tech startup is using artificial intelligence to reduce time spent on medical reports, digitalise healthcare and improve patient care.
-
Solar cells powering electronic devices
Discover Exeger's cutting-edge solar cells that transform any type of light into electrical energy.
-
Repowering Europe
Three Spanish projects strengthen Europe’s energy autonomy with solar and wind capacity and transmission networks.
-
Charging up France
A gigafactory for lithium-ion batteries in France create jobs and boost the European battery industry to drive cleaner mobility
-
Switching tracks on harassment
Barcelona’s metropolitan transport company TMB develops a plan to prevent sexual harassment on public transport, with EU advisory assistance
How to get financing
Under the InvestEU Fund, we provide direct and intermediated financing solutions for small and medium-sized companies, social or micro-enterprises and private and public project promoters that are deemed economically viable according to internationally accepted standards.
- Small mid-caps
- Small and medium-sized companies
- Social or micro-enterprises
The eligible final recipients can be natural or legal persons established in an EU country or in a third eligible country.
Discover more funding opportunities at the Access to EU finance portal.
- Private entities such as special-purpose vehicles (SPV) or project companies, large corporates and mid-cap companies
- Public sector entities (territorial or not) and public-sector type entities
- Mixed entities, such as public–private partnership (PPPs) and private companies with a public purpose
The eligible final recipients can be natural or legal persons established in an EU country or in a third eligible country.