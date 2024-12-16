Search En menu en ClientConnect
InvestEU

We promote recovery, green growth, quality jobs and well-being across Europe through targeted investment that makes a difference at the national and the local level.

EIB

The InvestEU programme builds on the successful model of the Investment Plan for Europe, the Juncker Plan. It will bring together, under one roof, the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI) and 13 other EU financial instruments available since the period 2014 – 2020.

The InvestEU programme aims to give an additional boost to sustainable investment, innovation, social inclusion and job creation in Europe.

The programme consists of three building blocks: the InvestEU Fund, the InvestEU Advisory Hub and the InvestEU Portal.

The European Investment Bank Group, including the European Investment Fund, is the main implementing partner of the InvestEU programme.

  Final Recipients/Financial Intermediaries supported under InvestEU during 2023

InvestEU supports what is important to the European Union

European Green Deal and just transition

InvestEU contributes to the climate and environmental goals of the EU. At least 30% of the investment under the programme is dedicated to the objectives of the European Green Deal. In some sub-sections of the program, in other words the part for sustainable infrastructure, the share of climate and environment specific financing will go up to 60%. This will ensure that the EU develops into an even fairer and more prosperous society, with a modern, resource-efficient and competitive economy.  

To facilitate the green transition of territories that currently rely on CO2-intensive industries, InvestEU contemplates a dedicated Just Transition Scheme. The scheme is part of the Just Transition Mechanism, which will avoid that carbon neutrality within the EU comes at disproportionate costs among regions.

Shutterstock

Digital society

Digital technologies are profoundly impacting our economies and societies. Europe is well-positioned to capture the value of digital transformation, inclusively and sustainably, to the benefit for all Europeans.

InvestEU is part of it. Digital solutions supported under the programme open up new opportunities for businesses, boost the development of trustworthy technology, but also contribute to achieving the green transition.

InvestEU Fund

The InvestEU Fund combines EFSI and 13 other - formerly independently managed - EU financial instruments and is expected to stimulate more than €372 billion of public and private investment. An EU budget guarantee of €26.2 billion backs the investment of the European Investment Bank Group and other financial partners. The EIB Group has access to 75% of this guarantee and acts as the main implementing partner for the fund.

We also partner with the European Commission to unlock investment on areas such as batteries, emerging climate technologies and health. Discover more about our partnerships.

What does it finance?

The InvestEU fund supports financing and investment operations across four EU policy priorities. The investment focuses on those areas where the EU can add the most value:

Sustainable infrastructure

Financing projects in sustainable energy, digital connectivity, transport, the circular economy, water, waste, other environment infrastructure and more.

Research, innovation and digitalisation

Financing projects in research and innovation, taking research results to the market, digitisation of industry, scaling up larger innovative companies, artificial intelligence and more.

Small and medium-sized companies

Facilitating access to finance for small and medium-sized companies (SMEs). This includes capital support for businesses that were negatively affected by the Covid-19 crisis. Within the EIB Group, the European Investment Fund implements the major share of InvestEU financing for smaller companies.

Social investment and skills

Financing projects in skills, education, training, social housing, schools, universities, hospitals, social innovation, healthcare, long-term care and accessibility, microfinance, social enterprise, integration of migrants, refugees and vulnerable people, and more.

Highlighted stories

  •
    16 December 2024

    Technology without an expiry date

    Finland’s Swappie innovates smartphone refurbishing to cut carbon emissions, minimise e-waste and conserve critical raw materials

  • 4 June 2024

    Insect power

    European guarantees help Hungarian businesses like Agroloop grow, boosting innovation, employment, and digitalisation

  • 24 January 2024

    Ever-increasing circles

    A Dutch circular economy fund backs recycling solutions for plastic’s impact on climate change and the environment

  • 22 December 2023

    Probing for breast cancer

    SDS Optic develops a diagnostics tool for HER2 breast cancer that gives result in less than one hour. The inProbe procedure avoids traditional biopsies.

  • 21 December 2023

    The invisible made visible

    A German health tech startup is using artificial intelligence to reduce time spent on medical reports, digitalise healthcare and improve patient care.

  • 19 December 2023

    Solar cells powering electronic devices

    Discover Exeger's cutting-edge solar cells that transform any type of light into electrical energy.

  • 4 December 2023

    Repowering Europe

    Three Spanish projects strengthen Europe’s energy autonomy with solar and wind capacity and transmission networks.

  • 28 November 2023

    Charging up France

    A gigafactory for lithium-ion batteries in France create jobs and boost the European battery industry to drive cleaner mobility

  • 27 November 2023

    Switching tracks on harassment

    Barcelona’s metropolitan transport company TMB develops a plan to prevent sexual harassment on public transport, with EU advisory assistance

How to get financing

Under the InvestEU Fund, we provide direct and intermediated financing solutions for small and medium-sized companies, social or micro-enterprises and private and public project promoters that are deemed economically viable according to internationally accepted standards.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE
  • Small mid-caps
  • Small and medium-sized companies
  • Social or micro-enterprises

The eligible final recipients can be natural or legal persons established in an EU country or in a third eligible country.

  Discover more funding opportunities at the Access to EU finance portal.

Are you a small or medium-sized company looking for finance?

The European Investment Fund partners with local financial internediaries to provide small and medium-sized businesses and midcaps:

  • debt financing
  • venture capital
  • private equity and credit
WHO IS ELIGIBLE
  • Private entities such as special-purpose vehicles (SPV) or project companies, large corporates and mid-cap companies
  • Public sector entities (territorial or not) and public-sector type entities
  • Mixed entities, such as public–private partnership (PPPs) and private companies with a public purpose

The eligible final recipients can be natural or legal persons established in an EU country or in a third eligible country.

How to get financing?

Contact the Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of InvestEU

InvestEU Advisory Hub

The InvestEU Advisory Hub acts as the central entry point for promoters and intermediaries seeking financial advisory and technical assistance for the identification, preparation and development of investment projects across the Union.

Managed by the European Commission, the InvestEU Advisory Hub provides advisory services in support of the four InvestEU policy priorities. The EIB remains the European Commission’s strategic partner, providing advisory support in all four areas as well as some cross-sectoral activities - including the continuation of the JASPERS programme and support for the Just Transition Mechanism.

