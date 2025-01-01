Search En menu en ClientConnect
Shared management funds and financial instruments

Boosting jobs and growth

The European Union (EU) invests in local and regional projects that contribute to job creation and a sustainable and healthy European economy, by deploying financial instruments through shared management funds (also referred as European Structural and Investment Funds).

Member States may use these financial instruments to transform resources into financial products that support eligible projects.

By entrusting implementation of the financial instruments to the European Investment Bank (EIB), Member States and regions can benefit from the EIB’s professional fund management expertise and engage in innovative financial instruments, as well as combine funds with other sources of financing. In addition, the EIB provides advisory support through for example the fi-compass platform.

The EIB first pioneered the implementation of financial instruments under JESSICA initiative when the Bank was appointed the JESSICA Holding Fund manager for 18 holding funds in eight different countries during the period 2007-2013.

Key figures

Financial instruments implemented by the EIB (2007 - 2024)

€10.6 billion

managed or under management by EIB

more than 8,700

projects financed

What is eligible

EU Member States and regions choose sectors that align with the objectives of the shared management funds:

Smarter Europe

research, development & innovation, digitalisation

More Social Europe

skills, education, public services

More Connected Europe

mobility and ICT connectivity

Greener Europe

low carbon economy, energy efficiency, renewable energy, climate change

Europe Closer to Citizens

sustainable, urban, rural and costal development

What we offer

The EIB can work with all EU Member States and regions that wish to implement financial instruments using their shared management funds.
SUPPORT FOR FINAL RECIPIENTS FINANCING TO INTERMEDIARIES

Financial instruments implemented by the EIB provide support to final recipients via financial intermediaries in the form of:

  • Loans
  • Guarantees
  • Quasi-equity and/or direct equity

Check the active EIB financial instruments in your country, to discover if your project is eligible for financing.

In combination with financial instruments, financing from the EIB own resources could be provided to final recipients for example via investment loan to eligible public or private promoters, and to financial intermediaries for example via intermediated loans.

Eligible financial intermediaries include banks, financial institutions, investment funds (including special purpose entities), fund managers or other financial intermediaries, public or private. The selected financial intermediaries can receive financing from the established funds of funds in the form of:

  • Loans to support working capital and investments promoted by eligible projects/final recipients
  • Guarantees designed to lower repayment risk
  • Equity investments, mainly through funds to support the growth of companies

Interested financial intermediaries can participate in the programme via on-going calls for expression of interest.

Active financial instruments in your country

The EIB currently manages thirteen financial instruments in six countries.

All financial instruments listed below are set up through funds of funds, managed by the EIB, and provide their support to final recipients through sub-funds.