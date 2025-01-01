What is the Kulima Access to Finance Project?

The Kulima Access to Finance Project is a joint initiative under the Africa Investment Platform launched by the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Commission (EC) to improve access to suitable finance in Malawi, mainly to small and medium sized businesses active along the agriculture value chain.

The project will enable small and medium sized agrifood businesses to integrate smallholder farmers into Malawi’s agrifood value chains. Financial intermediaries participating in the project will also be able to engage in riskier projects and reach out to underserved segments of the economy.

The project receives support from the EIB and the European Commission and it is part of a wider EU programme to support the agriculture sector in Malawi.