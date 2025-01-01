Recovery and Resilience Facility and financial instruments

The Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) is an EU flagship initiative with the purpose of mitigating the economic and social impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. It aims to make European economies and societies more sustainable, resilient and better prepared for the challenges and opportunities of the green and digital transformation.

Similar to the shared management funds, EU Member States may invest RRF funds into eligible projects through financial instruments. The implementation of these instruments can be entrusted to the European Investment Bank. In addition to managing the RRF resources on behalf of EU Member States, the EIB may offer further financing and dedicated advisory support.