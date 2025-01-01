Innovation Fund - Project Development Assistance

Country: Croatia

Sector: Cement & Lime

Project promoter: NEXE d.d.

The CO2NTESSA project foresees modification of the clinker production process based on the second-generation Oxyfuel technology, the most cost-effective long-term solution for the complete elimination of CO2 emissions. The technology that will be implemented in the plant through this project focuses on capturing the CO2 at the source of origin unlike most of the other technologies that operate only at the end of production process, while the innovation of the project enables greater cost efficiency compared to other CO2 capture technologies. The CO2NTESSA project will allow the capture of more than 650,000 t CO2/year (capturing 100% of CO₂ from production process), making cement production at NEXE close to zero emissions. Moreover, the CO2NTESSA project will unlock the potential for NEXE to become the first negative emitter of CO2 in the EU because of use of alternative fuels.

It is one of the largest planned investments in industry in Croatia that is included in the List of Strategic Investment Projects of the Republic of Croatia. CO2NTESSA is one of the few projects in the EU that has an efficient solution for the disposal of captured CO₂ with a transport pipeline to the Bockovci-1 location, where CO₂ will be injected into the deposit-saline aquifer. The CO2NTESSA project will enable synergy with GT CCS Croatia project coordinated by the Croatian Hydrocarbon Agency. This includes the renovation of the existing commissioned pipeline for the transport of the captured CO2 from the NEXE cement factory and the construction of the CO2 storage infrastructure. It has the potential to become a regional hub for CO2 management and an important milestone in the development of carbon capture and storage in Croatia and beyond.

In addition, the project is aligned with the strategic documents of the European Union and the Republic of Croatia. Therefore, its contribution to achieving the goals of the Europe 2020 Strategy, the European Green Plan, and the contribution of the project to the Low Carbon Development Strategy of the Republic of Croatia until 2030 with a view to 2050 and the National Development Strategy of the Republic of Croatia until 2030 is expected.