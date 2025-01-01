Six key benefits
Sizeable investments
Our investments represent 10% to 20% of the fund size, with a maximum of 25%.
Flexible tenors
We offer tenors that reflect the fund’s life – normally 10-12 years, but the tenor can be 25 years or more.
Hands-off approach
We typically delegate investment decisions to the fund manager.
Accessible capital
EIB co-invests in projects or portfolio companies, which allow smaller funds to get involved in bigger projects.
Bespoke financing
Available for novice or experienced investment teams, in all EIB regions of activity.
Signalling effect
Support from the EIB is often seen by private investors as a seal of approval, thereby catalysing additional funding and multiplying our impact.
