EU Trade and Competitiveness Programme in Egypt, Jordan, Morocco and Tunisia

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are widely recognised to be the engine for creating jobs and supporting economic development in the Southern Mediterranean. Improving access to finance for SMEs remains one of the key challenges hindering inclusive and long-term growth in the region.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has joined forces with the European Commission under the Neighbourhood Investment Platform to develop the EU Trade and Competitiveness Programme with a primary focus on improving SMEs’ access to finance in Egypt, Jordan, Morocco and Tunisia.

The programme aims to increase the financing available to – and the competitiveness of - this crucial segment of the private sector in order to address key areas of vulnerability for businesses through:

Enhancing access to finance, in the form of improved lending terms and conditions (especially reduced collateral requirements and/or lower financing costs), including in local currency; and

Enabling the financial intermediaries to take on more risk and reach out to underserved segments of the economy.

Under the programme the EIB can provide local banks with the following: