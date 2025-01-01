The largest source of grant finance for EIB mandates for blending worldwide is the so-called “EU contribution” contracted with the European Commission (EC).

The EC has established a number of regional blending facilities grouped under the EU Blending Facilities framework. This framework covers the entire geographic range of the EU’s external cooperation policy and key policy areas of intervention. As such, it contributes to the strategic development goals of the EU and partner countries.

The framework of the Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument – Global Europe (NDICI – Global Europe) provides access for the EIB to EC blending resources, in order to better support countries facing long-term development challenges and to contribute to the EU’s international commitments and objectives.

The EIB is also part of the Western Balkans Investment Framework (WBIF), a joint initiative of the EU, financial organisations, bilateral donors and beneficiaries. WBIF aims to enhance harmonisation and cooperation in investments for the socio-economic development of the region and contribute to the European perspective of the Western Balkans.