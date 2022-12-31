European Guarantee Fund

The EGF provided guarantees to free up capital for national promotional banks, local banks and other financial intermediaries in order to make more financing available for small and medium companies, mid-caps and corporates.

The €24.4 billion fund was set up in May 2020 by the EIB Group with contributions from 22 EU Member States. By mobilising extra finance from the private sector, we expect to generate about €186 billion for the economy.

Participating EU Member States provided guarantees proportional to their share in the EIB's capital. The EGF Contributors’ Committee, made up of representatives from these Member States, approved the operations that benefitted from the guarantee.

The signature period for EGF-supported projects ended on 31 December 2022.