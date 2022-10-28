Africa has some of the world's fastest-growing economies and a young, fast-growing population. However, a consistent trend in young graduates leaving or failing to return home from abroad at the end of their studies is an increasing threat for the continent’s social and economic progress.

Boost Africa, a joint initiative of the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the European Investment Bank (EIB), addresses this by creating opportunities for young women and men in Africa. Launched in 2016, the programme received financial support in 2020 from the European Commission and the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States Secretariat (OACPS) under the 11th European Development Fund (EDF).

Boost Africa stems from the belief that supporting entrepreneurship and innovation leads to higher living standards and social progress in Africa. Boost Africa supports affordable solutions for the poorest populations, from access to energy and healthcare to financial services, education and internet connectivity. The programme also supports start-ups to sustain the democratisation of the economy and create opportunities for all.