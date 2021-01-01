EFSI and its legacy
Key figures
€540.3 billion
total investment related to EFSI approvals
€102.1 billion
of financing approved
Some 1,500,000
small and medium businesses expected to benefit
Helping where it is most needed
Furthering jobs and sustainable growth
Best practice
Since its launch, hundreds of projects have benefitted from EFSI and all of them contribute to making our continent more social, green, innovative or competitive. The examples below give a glimpse of the many things that EFSI helps flourish.
The EFSI Steering Board governed the implementation of EFSI to ensure the appropriate use of the Guarantee from 2015 until 2020. It determined the strategic orientation of EFSI, including its risk profile, the operating policies and procedures necessary for its functioning and operations with investment platforms, national promotional banks or institutions. The Steering Board comprised five members, three appointed by the EC, one appointed by the EIB and one expert appointed as a non-voting member by the European Parliament
Steering Board meetings – Minutes
In accordance with Article 7 of the EFSI Regulation, the minutes of the Steering Board meetings were published as soon as they were approved by the Steering Board.
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
Meetings with stakeholders
- Summary of discussions with the stakeholders held on 18 July 2019
- EFSI Stakeholders' consultation summary report - December 2018
- Summary of discussions with the stakeholders held on 18 October 2018
- Summary report of EFSI Stakeholders' consultation held on 8 December 2017
- Summary of discussions with CEEP, EASD and Housing Europe held on 10th July 2017
- Summary of discussions with National Promotional Banks and Institutions held on 9th February 2017
- EFSI Stakeholders' consultation summary report - September 2016
- Summary of discussions with Greenpeace and NPBs held on 4th July 2016
- Summary of discussions with Counter Balance, Bankwatch and WWF held on 6th June 2016
- Summary of discussions with BusinessEurope, EBF, ESBG and EACB held on 10th May 2016
The EFSI Investment Committee was responsible for approving the use of the EU guarantee for EIB operations supporting strategic investments under the Infrastructure and Innovation Window, in line with EFSI investment policies and the requirements of EU Regulation 2017/2396 between 2016 and 2020.
The Investment Committee was comprised of the Managing Director, his deputy and eight independent experts, appointed by the Steering Board.
Decisions and Rationales of the Investment Committee
Investment Committee decisions approving the use of the EU guarantee for EIB operations, including the rationales of the Investment Committee for these decisions, are publicly available, except for projects for which the EIB and its clients agreed on confidentiality. Such cases will be disclosed at a later stage after the projects have been signed or if these projects are not subject to a confidentiality agreement between the EIB and the promoters anymore.
Documents related to EFSI
In accordance with Article 7 of the EFSI Regulation, documents related to the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI) are made publicly available.
Legal documents
