        EFSI and its legacy

         

        Key figures 

         

        €540.3 billion

        total investment related to EFSI approvals


        €102.1 billion

        of financing approved


        Some 1,500,000

        small and medium businesses expected to benefit

        Helping where it is most needed

        Furthering jobs and sustainable growth

        Best practice

        Since its launch, hundreds of projects have benefitted from EFSI and all of them contribute to making our continent more social, green, innovative or competitive. The examples below give a glimpse of the many things that EFSI helps flourish.

        The EFSI Steering Board governed the implementation of EFSI to ensure the appropriate use of the Guarantee from 2015 until 2020. It determined the strategic orientation of EFSI, including its risk profile, the operating policies and procedures necessary for its functioning and operations with investment platforms, national promotional banks or institutions. The Steering Board comprised five members, three appointed by the EC, one appointed by the EIB and one expert appointed as a non-voting member by the European Parliament

        Steering Board meetings – Minutes

        In accordance with Article 7 of the EFSI Regulation, the minutes of the Steering Board meetings were published as soon as they were approved by the Steering Board.

        2020

        2019

        2018

        2017

        2016

        2015

        Meetings with stakeholders

        The EFSI Investment Committee was responsible for approving the use of the EU guarantee for EIB operations supporting strategic investments under the Infrastructure and Innovation Window, in line with EFSI investment policies and the requirements of EU Regulation 2017/2396 between 2016 and 2020.

        The Investment Committee was comprised of the Managing Director, his deputy and eight independent experts, appointed by the Steering Board.

        Decisions and Rationales of the Investment Committee

        Investment Committee decisions approving the use of the EU guarantee for EIB operations, including the rationales of the Investment Committee for these decisions, are publicly available, except for projects for which the EIB and its clients agreed on confidentiality. Such cases will be disclosed at a later stage after the projects have been signed or if these projects are not subject to a confidentiality agreement between the EIB and the promoters anymore.

        2021

        2020

        2019

        2018

        2017

        2016

        Documents related to EFSI

        In accordance with Article 7 of the EFSI Regulation, documents related to the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI) are made publicly available.

        Steering board documents

        EFSI implementation under SMEW

        EFSI implementation reports

        Legal documents

