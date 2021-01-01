EFSI and its legacy

To many, it sounded like a fairy tale: you take a bit of money, invest it wisely and within three years it will have multiplied 15 times over. Yet this is exactly what the European Investment Bank Group and the European Commission set out to do as part of their plan for economic recovery after the economic and financial crisis. With the Investment Plan for Europe, they promised to trigger €315 billion of additional investment in the EU by mid-2018. The key to fulfilling this promise was a €21 billion guarantee programme, the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI).

This guarantee was the first of three pillars of the Investment Plan, the two others focussing on investment advisory and an improved investor environment. EFSI grew larger in 2017, and with it came the new target of supporting €500 billion in investment, notably by mobilising capital from private sources. EFSI managed to over-deliver, while mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on Europe’s economy.

December 2020 saw the last approvals of projects by the EFSI Investment Committee. In the course of 2021 InvestEU will take over as the new long-term financing programme of the European Union, building on the success of EFSI.