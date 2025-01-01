Fund of funds Emergency – Sicily

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Sicilian Region (Regione Siciliana) in Italy are working together to support and promote the regional economic recovery in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), the EIB and the Regione Siciliana created a fund of funds for the programming period 2014-2020, complemented by regional funds. The EIB manages €50 million on behalf of the region.

This fund of funds is part of the financial instruments that the EIB is deploying in EU countries. Read more about the shared management funds and financial instruments.

The fund is part of a multiregional platform designed by the EIB to set up similar financial instruments in other Italian regions.