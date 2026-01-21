Fund of funds Lithuania

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Lithuanian Ministries of Finance and of Environment are working together to foster the use of energy efficiency in the country.
Under the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), the EIB and the Ministries of Finance and of Environment created a fund of funds for the programming period 2014-2020. The EIB manages €250 million of EU and national funds under the regional programme.
This fund of funds is one of the financial instruments that the EIB is deploying in EU countries. Read more about our shared management funds and financial instruments.
Investing in energy efficiency
The financial instruments support investment in energy efficiency in privately owned multiblock housing apartments, which make up approximately 66% of the housing in Lithuania. Built before 1993, the apartments have low energy efficiency standards compared to modern housing. The improved energy performance of these buildings lead to better energy efficiency in the country’s housing sector as well as improved standards of living for residents.
What is eligible
The financial instruments can finance a wide range of energy efficiency renovations to apartment blocks
- Thermal insulation of facade walls, including the removal of any defects in wall structures and exterior foundation walls
- Glazing of balconies and loggias and strengthening their existing structures or installing new ones
- Replacement of lobby doors and windows in all apartments with more thermally resistant ones
- Insulation of basement ceilings
- Renewal of elevators
- Renovation of other engineering systems of common use
- Other measures directly related to works being performed, including the introduction and installation of renewable energy technologies in the buildings and ordinary repair of staircases in common areas.
To be eligible for support, the renovation project must result in the building being classified at least as ‘Class C’ in terms of energy performance following completion of the works.
More than 80% of the project cost must go to energy efficiency measures such as those listed above.
For cultural heritage buildings, there is a specific derogation that permits lower energy efficiency requirements (at least 25% energy savings).
Who can apply
Financing can be provided to:
- Residents of privately owned multiblock housing apartments
- Building administrators who act for the benefit or on behalf of individual apartment owners as final beneficiary (e.g. an association established by apartment owners, entity appointed by municipality or person authorised under a joint-venture agreement of apartment owners)
Where to apply
Click on the logo for more information:
Highlighted stories
New heat pumps in Alytus
The apartment owners installed heat pumps during the renovation.
In this house, the heating and ventilation system works by combining three energy sources: the sun, heat pumps and natural ground energy. In this way, a unique air circulation system was created, which cools the premises using ground energy.
Solar heating in Panevėžys
The first apartment house in Lithuania with solar heating systems, this building is insulated using external thermal insulation.
The multi-apartment housing association, which was the first to launch a new multi-apartment modernisation program under the JESSICA programme in 2010, completed the project in early 2012. It allowed the overhaul of two houses built in 1958, whose heat energy demand and population costs were extremely high. The project has become an example of modern renovation in Lithuania. It is considered one of the most successful projects in the Baltic region and Europe.
About the European Structural and Investment Funds
Through the European Structural and Investment Funds (ESI Funds) financial instruments, the EU invests in local and regional projects that contribute to job creation and a sustainable and healthy European economy.
The European Regional Development Fund is one of the five available ESI Funds. It strengthens economic and social cohesion in the EU by correcting imbalances between regions.