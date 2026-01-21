Fund of funds Lithuania

Investing in energy efficiency

The financial instruments support investment in energy efficiency in privately owned multiblock housing apartments, which make up approximately 66% of the housing in Lithuania. Built before 1993, the apartments have low energy efficiency standards compared to modern housing. The improved energy performance of these buildings lead to better energy efficiency in the country’s housing sector as well as improved standards of living for residents.

What is eligible

The financial instruments can finance a wide range of energy efficiency renovations to apartment blocks

Thermal insulation of facade walls, including the removal of any defects in wall structures and exterior foundation walls

Glazing of balconies and loggias and strengthening their existing structures or installing new ones

Replacement of lobby doors and windows in all apartments with more thermally resistant ones

Insulation of basement ceilings

Renewal of elevators

Renovation of other engineering systems of common use

Other measures directly related to works being performed, including the introduction and installation of renewable energy technologies in the buildings and ordinary repair of staircases in common areas.

To be eligible for support, the renovation project must result in the building being classified at least as ‘Class C’ in terms of energy performance following completion of the works.

More than 80% of the project cost must go to energy efficiency measures such as those listed above.

For cultural heritage buildings, there is a specific derogation that permits lower energy efficiency requirements (at least 25% energy savings).

Who can apply

Financing can be provided to:

Residents of privately owned multiblock housing apartments

Building administrators who act for the benefit or on behalf of individual apartment owners as final beneficiary (e.g. an association established by apartment owners, entity appointed by municipality or person authorised under a joint-venture agreement of apartment owners)

Where to apply

Click on the logo for more information: