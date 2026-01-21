Holding Fund RDI and Digital Andalucia - Spain

The European Investment Bank and the Government of Andalusia in Spain are working together to foster access to finance for research, development, innovation and digitalisation of enterprises and public entities in the Autonomous Community of Andalusia.

Under the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), the EIB and the Andalusian Government created a holding fund for the programming period 2021-2027. The EIB manages €100 million on behalf of the Andalusian Government.

This holding fund is one of the financial instruments that the EIB is deploying in EU countries. Read more about our shared management funds and financial instruments.