Holding Fund RDI and Digital Andalucia - Spain

The European Investment Bank and the Government of Andalusia in Spain are working together to foster access to finance for research, development, innovation and digitalisation of enterprises and public entities in the Autonomous Community of Andalusia.
Under the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), the EIB and the Andalusian Government created a holding fund for the programming period 2021-2027. The EIB manages €100 million on behalf of the Andalusian Government.
This holding fund is one of the financial instruments that the EIB is deploying in EU countries. Read more about our shared management funds and financial instruments.
Boosting research, development, innovation and digitalisation
This financial instrument provides financing — in the form of equity, quasi equity and loans — for research, development, innovation and digitalisation in Andalusia, through the selected financial intermediaries.
What is eligible
The objective of this instrument is to support activities and investments in research, development, innovation. Specific areas covered include the digitalisation and other technological modernisations of:
- corporates and public-private collaborations,
- technology intensive sectors,
- research infrastructures, and
- public sector initiatives.
The financial intermediaries may provide financing for any of the following types of projects:
- digital transformation,
- research and development, enhancing for example university-business collaboration,
- projects targeting the adoption and improvement of digitalisation of the enterprise,
- innovative companies and industry clusters,
- process and organisational innovation,
- construction, commissioning and improvement of RDI technological infrastructure,
- technology intensive sectors,
- support for early stage, consolidation or expansion of companies, in particular those with a technology or innovation base.
Who can apply
The financial instrument targets public, private and public-private entities, whose projects are implemented for most part in Andalusia. Alternatively, they must be legally present and carrying out economic activities in the region.
- Find more information on the Call for Expression of Interest (annexes 5 and 6).
Where to apply
The selected financial intermediaries will evaluate the viability and eligibility of potential final recipients and decide on the most suitable product. Click on the logos for more information:
About the European Regional Development Fund
The European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) is designed to strengthen economic, social and territorial cohesion in the European Union.
It aims to do this by correcting imbalances between regions enabling investments in a smarter, greener, more connected and more social Europe that is closer to its citizens.