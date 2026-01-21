Infrastructure Fund of Funds - Greece

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Greece are working together to improve urban areas, increase the use of renewable energy and energy efficiency in the country.

Under the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), the EIB and the Ministry of Development and Investments of the Hellenic Republic together with the Managing Authority of the Operational Programme Competitiveness, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, created a fund of funds for the programming period 2014-2020. The EIB manages €450 million on behalf of the country.

This fund of funds is one of the financial instruments that the EIB is deploying in EU countries. Read more about our shared management funds and financial instruments.