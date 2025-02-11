Greece and the EIB

We have supported the development of better energy infrastructure and promoted sustainable transport. We helped expand the Athens metro, improving mobility across the city.
Additionally, we are backing Greece’s efforts to tackle climate change and revitalise agriculture, fostering a greener and more resilient future.
At a glance
1963
€ 45.87 bn
Last year’s EIB Group activity in Greece by priority
EIB activity in Greece by sector since start of operations
EIB stories in Greece
-
Why is there a housing crisis and how do we fix it?
Europe’s housing crisis hurts young people, vulnerable groups and the overall economy. Solutions include more financing, faster ways to build and less red tape.
-
The things we take for granted in Europe
We work behind the scenes with our partners to improve lives. These are the stories of the things we take for granted, and the many ways we make a difference across the European Union.
-
Europe Day 2025: Proud to be European (part 1)
Affordable housing in Portugal, the first artificial energy island in the North Sea, early cancer detection in Spain, new waterways to prevent floods in Sweden… The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that improve people’s lives and foster growth and prosperity across Europe.
-
Europe Day 2025: Proud to be European (part 2)
Financing for post-doctoral research in Greece, sustainable transport in Bulgaria, wind power in Germany, farmers in France, satellites in Poland… The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that improve people’s lives and foster growth and prosperity across Europe.
-
Closing the gender gap: why financing equality pays off
Europe needs to tap all its talent to ensure women compete on a level playing field.
-
Security in every sector
Europe can counter geopolitical threats by sticking to its values – even as it invests in sectors unconnected to defence, experts at the EIB Forum said
-
The things we take for granted: Research funding for Artemios
Artemios is an archaeometry researcher based in Athens. He investigates the trade routes of ancient Greek civilizations, spanning from the Bronze Age to late Antiquity, using methods from physics and material science. For several years, he conducted his research abroad at universities in England and Cyprus. Upon learning about a funding opportunity from the Hellenic Foundation for Research and Innovation, he returned to Greece with his young family. This funding enables him to lead a research team at the Institute of Nuclear and Particle Physics within the National Centre for Scientific Research "Demokritos." The European Investment Bank supports the Hellenic Foundation for Research and Innovation to fund top researchers in Greece, aiming to enhance national research and innovation performance, boost the competitiveness of the Greek economy, and reduce brain drain.
-
President Calviño completes tour of 27 EU capitals
Over the past 12 months the president of the European Investment Bank Group, Nadia Calviño has travelled across the European Union, from Stockholm to Nicosia, Vilnius to Valletta, Madrid to Zagreb, listening to the views of finance ministers, prime ministers and presidents, engaging with partners, gaining insights into current projects financed by the European Union and giving shape to the EIB Group’s 8 strategic priorities. ---------------------------------
-
Reservoir of resilience
Climate change is causing severe droughts in Crete. But a new reservoir and irrigation project will tackle these effects and revive agriculture.
-
Cables and batteries: the next big thing?
Energy storage and grids will play a pivotal role in the integration of renewables into energy networks. Here are innovations that will make it more effective.
Get EIB support in Greece
We support projects that accelerate the green transition, boost technological innovation, bolster security and defence, support regional cohesion and social infrastructure development. Our commitment to international development and capital markets integration safeguards Europe’s strong global presence. Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, technological and social progress in individual member states, across the whole EU and around the world.
Small projects
For smaller projects
(generally less than €25m)
Large projects
For large projects
(exceeding €25m)
Advisory services
Get various types of advisory and technical assistance
The EIB economic survey of investments in Greece
Contact us
Local authority or large corporate
Contact us directly at our local office
Media
Contact our press officer
Press Secretariat:
Tel. +352 43791
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press
General enquiries
Contact the Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB
Contact us
Tel. +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions