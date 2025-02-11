Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Greece and the EIB

We have worked in Greece since 1963, upgrading key infrastructure, supporting small businesses, and backing efforts to tackle climate change and revitalise agriculture.

We have supported the development of better energy infrastructure and promoted sustainable transport. We helped expand the Athens metro, improving mobility across the city.

Additionally, we are backing Greece’s efforts to tackle climate change and revitalise agriculture, fostering a greener and more resilient future.

At a glance

The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Greece.

1963

START OF OPERATIONS

395

PROJECTS FINANCED LIFETIME

45.87 bn

FINANCED LIFETIME

3

LOCAL PARTNERS

Last year’s EIB Group activity in Greece by priority

(In € million, last updated at previous year end)

EIB activity in Greece by sector since start of operations

EIB Group activity in Greece in 2024  

EIB stories in Greece

Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Discover how our work improves the quality of life in Greece and beyond.
  • 16 June 2025

    Why is there a housing crisis and how do we fix it?

    Europe’s housing crisis hurts young people, vulnerable groups and the overall economy. Solutions include more financing, faster ways to build and less red tape.

    Urban development Social sustainability Affordable and sustainable housing Slovakia Italy Croatia Austria Spain Romania Ireland Germany Sweden Slovenia Lithuania Bulgaria Malta Finland Belgium Hungary Greece Denmark Luxembourg Cyprus The Netherlands Portugal Poland France Latvia Czechia Estonia European Union Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing
  • 8 May 2025

    The things we take for granted in Europe

    We work behind the scenes with our partners to improve lives. These are the stories of the things we take for granted, and the many ways we make a difference across the European Union.

    Slovakia Italy Croatia Austria Spain Romania Ireland Germany Sweden Slovenia Lithuania Bulgaria Malta Finland Belgium Hungary Greece Denmark Luxembourg Cyprus The Netherlands Portugal Poland France Latvia Czechia Estonia European Union
  • 7 May 2025

    Europe Day 2025: Proud to be European (part 1)

    Affordable housing in Portugal, the first artificial energy island in the North Sea, early cancer detection in Spain, new waterways to prevent floods in Sweden… The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that improve people’s lives and foster growth and prosperity across Europe.

    Slovakia Italy Croatia Austria Spain Romania Ireland Germany Sweden Slovenia Lithuania Bulgaria Malta Finland Belgium Hungary Greece Denmark Luxembourg Cyprus The Netherlands Portugal Poland France Latvia Czechia Estonia European Union Global development
  • 7 May 2025

    Europe Day 2025: Proud to be European (part 2)

    Financing for post-doctoral research in Greece, sustainable transport in Bulgaria, wind power in Germany, farmers in France, satellites in Poland… The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that improve people’s lives and foster growth and prosperity across Europe.

    Slovakia Italy Croatia Austria Spain Romania Ireland Germany Sweden Slovenia Lithuania Bulgaria Malta Finland Belgium Hungary Greece Denmark Luxembourg Cyprus The Netherlands Portugal Poland France Latvia Czechia Estonia European Union Global development
  • 8 March 2025

    Closing the gender gap: why financing equality pays off

    Europe needs to tap all its talent to ensure women compete on a level playing field.

    Diversity and gender Management committee Nadia Calviño Slovakia Italy Croatia Austria Spain Romania Ireland Germany Sweden Slovenia Lithuania Bulgaria Malta Finland Belgium Hungary Greece Denmark Luxembourg Cyprus The Netherlands Portugal Poland France Latvia Czechia Estonia European Union Social infrastructure
  • 7 March 2025

    Security in every sector

    Europe can counter geopolitical threats by sticking to its values – even as it invests in sectors unconnected to defence, experts at the EIB Forum said

    Slovakia Italy Croatia Austria Spain Romania Ireland Germany Sweden Slovenia Lithuania Bulgaria Malta Finland Belgium Hungary Greece Denmark Luxembourg Cyprus Portugal Poland France Latvia Czechia Estonia European Union Security and defence Climate and environment Affordable and sustainable housing
  • 18 February 2025

    The things we take for granted: Research funding for Artemios

    Artemios is an archaeometry researcher based in Athens. He investigates the trade routes of ancient Greek civilizations, spanning from the Bronze Age to late Antiquity, using methods from physics and material science. For several years, he conducted his research abroad at universities in England and Cyprus. Upon learning about a funding opportunity from the Hellenic Foundation for Research and Innovation, he returned to Greece with his young family. This funding enables him to lead a research team at the Institute of Nuclear and Particle Physics within the National Centre for Scientific Research "Demokritos." The European Investment Bank supports the Hellenic Foundation for Research and Innovation to fund top researchers in Greece, aiming to enhance national research and innovation performance, boost the competitiveness of the Greek economy, and reduce brain drain.

    Greece European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation
  • 5 December 2024

    President Calviño completes tour of 27 EU capitals

    Over the past 12 months the president of the European Investment Bank Group, Nadia Calviño has travelled across the European Union, from Stockholm to Nicosia, Vilnius to Valletta, Madrid to Zagreb, listening to the views of finance ministers, prime ministers and presidents, engaging with partners, gaining insights into current projects financed by the European Union and giving shape to the EIB Group’s 8 strategic priorities. ---------------------------------

    Management committee Nadia Calviño Slovakia Italy Croatia Austria Spain Romania Ireland Germany Sweden Slovenia Lithuania Bulgaria Malta Finland Belgium Hungary Greece Denmark Luxembourg Cyprus The Netherlands Portugal Poland France Latvia Czechia Estonia European Union
  • 29 November 2024

    Reservoir of resilience

    Climate change is causing severe droughts in Crete. But a new reservoir and irrigation project will tackle these effects and revive agriculture.

    Water Climate change Climate Water, wastewater management Sustainability Greece European Union Agriculture and bioeconomy Climate and environment
  • 15 October 2024

    Cables and batteries: the next big thing?

    Energy storage and grids will play a pivotal role in the integration of renewables into energy networks. Here are innovations that will make it more effective.

    Sustainability Italy Spain Ireland Greece France European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Energy

Greece’s remote island of science

Immerse yourself in Europe’s innovative climate solutions with EIB 360°!

Embark on an expedition aboard the Aegaeo research vessel to understand climate crisis in the Mediterranean.

Make a stop then to the rugged beauty of Antikythera, where a new climate science station will open new vistas of knowledge.

Enter the EIB 360° experience  

Get EIB support in Greece

We support projects that accelerate the green transition, boost technological innovation, bolster security and defence, support regional cohesion and social infrastructure development. Our commitment to international development and capital markets integration safeguards Europe’s strong global presence. Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, technological and social progress in individual member states, across the whole EU and around the world.

Small projects

For smaller projects
(generally less than €25m)

Contact our local partners  

Large projects

For large projects 
(exceeding 25m)

Contact our local office  

Advisory services

Get various types of advisory and technical assistance

Contact our experts  

The EIB economic survey of investments in Greece

The EIB, with the help of dozens of academics, practitioners and policymakers, surveyed 12,500 firms and 500 big cities across Europe to find out what is driving or holding back investment.

Discover the latest results  

Contact us

Local authority or large corporate

Contact us directly at our local office

Media

Contact our press officer

Press Secretariat:
Tel.  +352 43791
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press

General enquiries

Contact the Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB

Contact us
Tel.  +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions

