The things we take for granted: Research funding for Artemios

Artemios is an archaeometry researcher based in Athens. He investigates the trade routes of ancient Greek civilizations, spanning from the Bronze Age to late Antiquity, using methods from physics and material science. For several years, he conducted his research abroad at universities in England and Cyprus. Upon learning about a funding opportunity from the Hellenic Foundation for Research and Innovation, he returned to Greece with his young family. This funding enables him to lead a research team at the Institute of Nuclear and Particle Physics within the National Centre for Scientific Research "Demokritos." The European Investment Bank supports the Hellenic Foundation for Research and Innovation to fund top researchers in Greece, aiming to enhance national research and innovation performance, boost the competitiveness of the Greek economy, and reduce brain drain.