“Energy storage stabilizes prices, manages renewable energy variability, and encourages investment."
A massive balloon looms over the Italian island of Sardinia. It is full of carbon dioxide, one of the main greenhouse gasses causing dangerous changes to our climate. Energy Dome uses the balloon, which it calls “the dome”, as the key component of its “super-battery”. The Milan-based startup believes the very gas responsible for global warming could play a pivotal role in combatting it.
“Renewables are currently taking the lead in terms of power production, but they come with a catch —the sun doesn’t always shine, and the wind is not always there,” says Paolo Cavallini, Energy Dome’s chief of staff. “At the same time, we need renewable electricity day and night. Hence, we need long-duration energy storage.”
Energy Dome’s balloon battery exploits the fact that, unlike air, carbon dioxide can be liquified under high pressure without the need for energy-intensive cooling. It uses excess energy from the local grid during the day, normally supplied by solar power, to compress and liquify the gas, storing it in steel tanks. The heat generated as a by-product during the process is stored in special Thermal Energy Storage units.
When there’s a need for electricity, the process is reversed. The liquid carbon dioxide is heated through the storage units, turning it back into a gas. The gas passes through a turbine, generating electricity, before going back into “the dome”.
“The whole process is a closed loop, giving back to the grid 75% of the energy initially used during charging, making it highly efficient,” says Cavallini. “It can last 30 years without any kind of degradation, contrary to other electrochemical technologies that quickly degrade."
The technique can store energy for up to 10 hours at about half the cost of lithium-ion batteries.
Energy Dome’s demo plant, the first of its kind, has been in operation for two years. It's building a full-scale plant in Ottana, Sardinia, that will be capable of generating 200 megawatt hours of electricity in a single discharge. That's equivalent to 2 439 Tesla Model 3 "Long Range" batteries.
Transition at a turning point
The transition is already well underway. According to energy think tank Ember, more than 30% of the world’s energy now comes from renewables and we have reached a turning point where power from fossil fuels should start to decline. Solar and wind power are growing much faster in the European Union than in the rest or the world. In 2023 new solar and wind capacity in Europe accounted for 17% of global total and the European Union generated 44% of its energy from renewables, the think tank says.
But to meet increasing demand for electricity and reconcile the mismatch between demand patterns and the weather, Europe has to invest massively not only in new generation capacity but in two other critical areas: energy storage and the power grid. Bruegel estimates that investment in electricity generation and storage alone may need to double to about 1% of annual European Union gross domestic product, while the European Commission puts the price tag on grid investments alone at €584 billion.
In this article, we look at a number of innovative energy storage technologies being developed in Europe—and the challenges of upgrading power grids to serve a decarbonised electricity system.
A balancing act
Storage capacity isn’t the only investment electricity grids need to prepare for the integration of renewables. There are a number of other challenges for grids.
- The intermittent and weather-dependent supply of electricity from sunshine and wind makes it difficult for grid operators to predict and manage electricity supply and demand. At times, the amount of electricity being generated may exceed demand. Without adequate storage capacity, this can force wind farms, for example, to turn off turbines to reduce their output.
- Because wind farms and solar parks are often located far from consumers in cities or industrial sites, new transmission and distribution lines may be needed.
- Reliance on renewables can make it more difficult for grids to maintain a stable electrical frequency. This poses a risk to their stability, as it makes the system less able to withstand sudden disturbances, like the loss of a large generator, or a sudden drop in wind.