“Everything starts with the ability to build a robust pipeline of projects.”
‘We know how to do it’
When it comes to deploying wind power, the good news is that “we know how to do it,” Stiesdal says, “There is a recipe that really delivered, and that recipe is how we got Danish wind power to dominate the world.”
Stiesdal, who now runs a green energy development company, credits several steps for making Denmark a leader in the wind energy sector. They include government decisions to set a fixed price for electricity generated from wind power and subsidies to encourage investment.
“The government created a market, and once there is a market, then the supply and the competition followed by themselves,” Stiesdal says.
Stiesdal sold the license for the commercial design of wind turbines in 1979 to Vestas, which at that time was doing business in farm vehicles, cranes and milk coolers. This sale helped kick-start today’s wind industry and made Denmark a powerhouse in wind production. Today, 60% of Denmark’s electricity comes from wind.
Denmark’s wind energy sector also has done well because the country has had flexible laws and clear targets for increasing wind energy, together with better land planning, permitting and grid planning policies.
Stiesdal estimates that about 1 100 gigawatts of wind energy is now produced globally, and that one quarter of that energy comes from turbines made in Denmark or from Danish suppliers operating in other parts of the world.
Game changers in the Mediterranean
Wind farms are harder to set up in the Mediterranean because waters close to shore are deeper than in the shallow North or Baltic seas. Those deep waters make it difficult to anchor wind turbines to the seabed, which is partly why floating wind farms are being developed.
“If you can add offshore wind to the Mediterranean, it’s a game changer,” says Alessandro Boschi, head of renewable energy at the European Investment Bank.
Boschi explains that developing wind power in the Mediterranean could bring cheaper energy to the many European countries that border the sea, such as his home country of Italy, where there’s little space for onshore wind farms. “Italy has many landscape constraints with several mountainous and inhabited areas,” says Boschi, “this limits the amount of onshore renewables you can actually build.”
Setting up wind farms in the middle of the sea would avoid those constraints. “And if you produce it far enough away from the coast, it’s visually acceptable for inhabitants.”
Floating in the wind
It is difficult to find investors willing to support the first movers in any field. The European Investment Bank lent €60 million to Europe’s first commercial floating wind farm in 2018. Located 20 kilometres of the shore of Viana do Castelo in northern Portugal, the wind farm has three turbines with 80-metre blades that tower 210 metres above the water’s surface. That’s higher than a 60-story skyscraper. They are the largest wind turbines ever installed on floating platforms.
“I think this project is really innovative, and I can see it paving the way to help develop the floating industry,” says Figaredo Inocencio, a loan officer at the European Investment Bank who works on wind projects.
WindFloat Atlantic, a joint venture of Ocean Winds, Repsol and Principle Power, runs the project, which provides clean electricity to more than 25 000 households per year.
Advantages of floating wind
“Floating wind farms have numerous advantages,” says José Pinheiro, the project director for WindFloat Atlantic. Air currents out at sea are not blocked by any obstacles, such mountains or valleys, so wind blows steadily with no dips or peaks that can stress the equipment.
Pinheiro says offshore parks are the future of wind power. “There’s a great urgency today to find new ways to capture wind energy because of the climate transition,” he says. “With the expertise we’ve developed, we expect to take more big steps in the floating arena.”
The floating wind farms have stood the test of time and held up against bad storms. “In 2023, the wind farm faced some of the biggest storms in its history, with more than 20-metre waves and extremely strong winds,” says Pinheiro, also country manager for Southern Europe at Ocean Winds, the offshore wind company created by EDP Renewables and ENGIE and the developer, operator and majority owner of WindFloat Atlantic.
“Extreme winds challenge turbine designers,” he says. “Engineers had to create systems that would start generating energy at relatively low wind speeds, but that also can survive extremely strong winds.”
“So far, we have not faced any issue when it comes to availability of the wind turbines or having to stop them,” says Pinheiro. The project’s success opens the possibility of taking floating wind energy to a lot of countries with coastlines that make it difficult to bolt wind turbines to the seabed.
WindFloat Atlantic is testing technology that could help wind energy expansion even more. That includes remote drones that fly to the turbines and perform maintenance and testing, and artificial intelligence with cameras that could detect security issues at the project.
- Read more about Europe’s first floating wind farm
A hub for wind
A good example of a recent port project is located near Montpellier in southern France. Port-la-Nouvelle traditionally handled cereal and other agricultural exports destined for North Africa. Now, the region is investing €340 million, €150 million of which is being provided by the European Investment Bank, to refurbish ports in Sète and Port-la-Nouvelle.
The plans call for Port-la-Nouvelle to be transformed into a Mediterranean hub for the construction, logistics and support of offshore floating wind farms. The hub will also eventually produce green hydrogen from the clean energy generated by the wind farms.
Port-la-Nouvelle is less than 20 kilometres from the offshore wind parks run by Les Éoliennes Flottantes du Golfe du Lion (also an Ocean Winds project) and and EolMed, both of which are supported by the European Investment Bank. Location matters when it comes to infrastructure for offshore wind farms, particularly the floating kind. The relatively short distance between the port and the wind farms reduces the risks involved in transporting the huge structures at sea.
- Read the full story of how Port-la-Nouvelle in southern France has embarked on a huge expansion to support two floating wind farms
Bigger is better
Wind energy has been used for millennia (though to grind wheat, rather than produce electricity). But onshore and offshore wind energy technologies have evolved over the last few years to maximise the electricity produced. Some of the main recent innovations include:
- longer blades that capture more wind
- taller towers to capture stronger winds
- larger rotors to generate more energy
- steering that turns the turbines to meet the wind when it changes direction.
If the size of wind turbines continues to grow at the same pace as the last 15 years, they could reach 30 megawatts by 2035, compared with a maximum of 15 megawatts today. Scaling up wind turbines is technically difficult, however. It’s not as simple as building a bigger tower and longer blades. The engineering has to work in difficult environments offshore or afloat.
Engineers are also in the early stages of creating airborne wind turbines, which either use a gas like helium or their own aerodynamics to float high in the air where the wind is stronger. Airborne turbines convert wind energy into electricity through autonomous kites, drones or unmanned aircrafts linked to the ground.
These systems are designed for offshore use, where it is expensive and difficult to install conventional wind turbines on tall towers. “It’s an early-stage concept,” the European Investment Bank’s Smyrnakis says. “But it looks forward to the future and it shows promise.”
Future trends
Other future trends in wind energy include:
- new designs in floating wind that protect sea life and include artificial reefs
- batteries integrated in the turbine or offshore battery storage
- bladeless turbines that generate electricity from the wind vibration
- wind turbines inside large buildings to better integrate them in urban environments.
Stiesdal, who is now 67, plans to continue working on wind power innovation. Five decades after designing his first turbines, he is still full of energy and ideas. The big challenge now, he says, is to get wind power developers to further reduce costs, which would help the energy expand rapidly.
Wind power can and must be harvested to cover most of our energy needs.
“We need more wind power and we need it now,” Stiesdal says. “We need all the horses out of the stable, when it comes to fighting climate change.”