Renewable energy is key to cutting fossil fuels and beating climate change. Our in-depth articles and podcast series dive deep into the history of green energy sources and reveal future innovations that will make them an even greater part of our lives.

“Europe wants wind power to supply 35% of all electricity by 2030, and 50% by 2050.”
From Henrik Stiesdal's early wind turbines in 1973 to Denmark's wind power leadership and the rise of solar power
Emerging innovations, including rooftop and floating solar panels, as well as solar charging for your personal devices
The rapid evolution of wind energy with new offshore and high-altitude technologies
Geothermal, wave, and biomass energy provide consistent power when solar and wind aren't working
Advances in storage technologies are crucial for managing intermittent renewables
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine forced Europe to speed up the energy transition. But it’s not enough. Here's how to hit our climate targets.