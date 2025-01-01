Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Renewable energy is key to cutting fossil fuels and beating climate change. Our in-depth articles and podcast series dive deep into the history of green energy sources and reveal future innovations that will make them an even greater part of our lives.

History of renewables

From Henrik Stiesdal's early wind turbines in 1973 to Denmark's wind power leadership and the rise of solar power

Future of solar

Emerging innovations, including rooftop and floating solar panels, as well as solar charging for your personal devices

Future of wind

The rapid evolution of wind energy with new offshore and high-altitude technologies

Other renewables

Geothermal, wave, and biomass energy provide consistent power when solar and wind aren't working

Future of energy storage

Advances in storage technologies are crucial for managing intermittent renewables

The energy transition

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine forced Europe to speed up the energy transition. But it’s not enough. Here's how to hit our climate targets.

Invested in Renewables: the podcast

Chiara Robotti

The history of renewables

Humans have always found ways to harness the power of nature. Now it's more important than ever.

Inspired by the 1973 oil crisis, Henrik Stiesdal built a wind turbine at the age of 16. It was the start of a renewables revolution in his native Denmark, which now generates over half its electricity from wind. We tell the story of the country's march to energy security.

Meanwhile, ancient peoples harnessed solar energy with mirrors. We tell the story of solar's development from Edmond Becquerel's discovery of the photovoltaic effect in the nineteenth century to breakthroughs with silicon by Bell Labs in the 1950s, and a surge during since the 1970s oil crisis. Today, solar energy is among the cheapest electricity sources.

“Europe wants wind power to supply 35% of all electricity by 2030, and 50% by 2050.”
Chiara Robotti

The future of solar

“In 2023, the European Investment Bank invested €4.8 billion in solar photovoltaic projects.”

If you think solar power is already everywhere, you ain't seen nothing yet. Solar is set to transform energy production, with innovations leading to widespread use on vehicles, floating on water, and even in devices on your body. 

Chiara Robotti

The future of wind

Wind power now produces more energy in Europe than gas. 

Key innovations are driving further expansion, including airborne turbines that harness strong, high-altitude winds and kites and drones for challenging offshore environments. Bigger 15-megawatt turbines are now being developed, and floating wind farms are the leading edge offshore.

Learn about the winds of change cleaning up our energy systems.

“About 1 100 gigawatts of wind energy is now produced globally, with one quarter coming from turbines made in Denmark.”
Chiara Robotti

The other renewables

“Geothermal, wave and biomass energy can complement solar and wind energy, expanding the range of renewable energy worldwide.”

We all know that solar and wind power are crucial. But other renewable sources are gaining traction. Geothermal energy, wave energy and biomass are the perfect complements to solar and wind power, because they ensure that households have energy even when the wind doesn't blow and the sun doesn't shine. 

Read about the amazing technologies that are expanding the range of renewable energy.

Chiara Robotti

The future of energy storage

Effective storage for renewable sources like solar and wind is crucial. We have to store the energy of the sun and the wind for use when we need it, not just when it's windy or sunny. Thermal storage systems convert electricity into heat or cold stored in mediums like molten salt, which can later be converted back into electricity without emissions. Mechanical storage systems, which use kinetic forces such as rotation or gravity.

Learn about the next revolution in energy that'll take renewables to a whole new level.

“Energy producer company Amarenco Solar is building a 105 MW lithium-ion battery that could power up to 2 490 electric cars.”
Chiara Robotti

Green transition

“Before the war, Russia accounted for 45% of gas imports. By 2023, it shrunk to 15%.”

In southern Estonia, 38 wind turbines are rising on land formerly used for peat mining land. It's a shift from carbon-intensive practices to renewable energy that needs to happen across Europe.

Here's a progress report, and a look at the challenges that remain.

