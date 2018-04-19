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TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 650,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 650,000,000
Energy : € 650,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/02/2019 : € 150,000,000
23/07/2018 : € 500,000,000
Other links
Related public register
04/02/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental
Related public register
04/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexo IX - Fichas de Campo dos Elementos Patrimoniais Identificados
Related public register
04/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexo XII - Relatório de Controlo de PM10 (Eptisa)
Related public register
04/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexo XIII - Plano de Monitorização da Socioeconomia – RECAPE do SET Tâmega
Related public register
04/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexo XIV - Plano Geral de Monitorização dos Sistemas Ecológicos – RECAPE do SET Tâmega
Related public register
31/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL
Related public register
04/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental - Relatório Síntese
Related public register
04/02/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Resumo Não Técnico
Related public register
04/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexo III - Plano Ambiental e de Recuperação Paisagística
Related public register
04/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexo VII - Ocorrências Patrimoniais Identificadas
Related public register
04/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexo VIII - Registo Fotográfico Patrimonial
Related public register
04/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexo XI - Relatório de Ensaio de Ruído (dBLab – Laboratório de Acústica e Vibrações, Ld.ª)
Related public register
04/02/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Pedreira de Gouvães - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental - Resumo Não Técnico - Volume 3 de 3
Related public register
04/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexo I - Caracterização de Locais de Pedreira para a Exploração de Agregados para Betão (LNEC)
Related public register
04/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexo VI - Fauna
Related public register
04/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL- Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexo X - Autorização dos Trabalhos – IGESPAR, I.P.
Related public register
04/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Pedreira de Gouvães - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental - Anexos - Volume 2 de 3
Related public register
04/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexo XV - Peças DesenhadasRelatório Síntese
Related public register
04/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexo V - Elenco Florístico
Related public register
04/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexo IV - Fichas de Campo do Inventário Hidrogeológico
Related public register
04/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexos - Índice des Anexos
Related press
Portugal: Major investment in the energy sector - EIB finances Iberdrola´s three new dams and hydropower plants on the Tâmega and Torno rivers

Summary sheet

Release date
19 April 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/07/2018
20150651
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL
IBERDROLA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 650 million
EUR 1485 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction of three new large dams and three hydropower plants with a total capacity of 1,158 MW in the Tâmega River Basin in northern Portugal.

Initiated in 2007 as part of the Portuguese National Programme for Dams with High Hydroelectric Potential (PNBEPH), the project aims at supporting the increase of electricity generation from renewable sources in Portugal as well as contributing to security of electricity supply by providing system flexibility and system services in the joint Portuguese-Spanish electricity market.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU) and therefore has undergone an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) according to the national standards which also included a public consultation. The project's environmental permit has been issued on 21 June 2010. The project is expected to create up to 3 500 direct employments and 10 000 indirect employments. As required in the environmental permit, the sponsor put in place a Social & Economic Action Plan in 2014, of which 40% represents compensation and enhancement actions.

The promoter is a private entity operating in the energy sector. It is listed as a contracting entity in the EU Directive 2004/17 on public procurement. Following a competitive tendering process organised in 2008, the sponsor Iberdrola has been awarded the 70 year concession for the design, building and operation of the project. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2004/17/ 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC (amended 2007/66/EU) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
04/02/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental
04/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexo IX - Fichas de Campo dos Elementos Patrimoniais Identificados
04/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexo XII - Relatório de Controlo de PM10 (Eptisa)
04/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexo XIII - Plano de Monitorização da Socioeconomia – RECAPE do SET Tâmega
04/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexo XIV - Plano Geral de Monitorização dos Sistemas Ecológicos – RECAPE do SET Tâmega
31/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL
04/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental - Relatório Síntese
04/02/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Resumo Não Técnico
04/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexo III - Plano Ambiental e de Recuperação Paisagística
04/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexo VII - Ocorrências Patrimoniais Identificadas
04/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexo VIII - Registo Fotográfico Patrimonial
04/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexo XI - Relatório de Ensaio de Ruído (dBLab – Laboratório de Acústica e Vibrações, Ld.ª)
04/02/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Pedreira de Gouvães - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental - Resumo Não Técnico - Volume 3 de 3
04/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexo I - Caracterização de Locais de Pedreira para a Exploração de Agregados para Betão (LNEC)
04/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexo VI - Fauna
04/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL- Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexo X - Autorização dos Trabalhos – IGESPAR, I.P.
04/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Pedreira de Gouvães - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental - Anexos - Volume 2 de 3
04/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexo XV - Peças DesenhadasRelatório Síntese
04/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexo V - Elenco Florístico
04/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexo IV - Fichas de Campo do Inventário Hidrogeológico
04/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexos - Índice des Anexos
Other links
Related press
Portugal: Major investment in the energy sector - EIB finances Iberdrola´s three new dams and hydropower plants on the Tâmega and Torno rivers

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental
Publication Date
4 Feb 2019
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
90590117
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150651
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexo IX - Fichas de Campo dos Elementos Patrimoniais Identificados
Publication Date
4 Feb 2019
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83410606
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150651
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexo XII - Relatório de Controlo de PM10 (Eptisa)
Publication Date
4 Feb 2019
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83410070
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150651
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexo XIII - Plano de Monitorização da Socioeconomia – RECAPE do SET Tâmega
Publication Date
4 Feb 2019
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83410071
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150651
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexo XIV - Plano Geral de Monitorização dos Sistemas Ecológicos – RECAPE do SET Tâmega
Publication Date
4 Feb 2019
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83410392
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150651
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL
Publication Date
31 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
90610179
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150651
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental - Relatório Síntese
Publication Date
4 Feb 2019
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
90623627
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150651
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Resumo Não Técnico
Publication Date
4 Feb 2019
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
90624205
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150651
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexo III - Plano Ambiental e de Recuperação Paisagística
Publication Date
4 Feb 2019
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83410068
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150651
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexo VII - Ocorrências Patrimoniais Identificadas
Publication Date
4 Feb 2019
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83410188
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150651
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexo VIII - Registo Fotográfico Patrimonial
Publication Date
4 Feb 2019
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83410605
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150651
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexo XI - Relatório de Ensaio de Ruído (dBLab – Laboratório de Acústica e Vibrações, Ld.ª)
Publication Date
4 Feb 2019
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83409855
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150651
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Pedreira de Gouvães - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental - Resumo Não Técnico - Volume 3 de 3
Publication Date
4 Feb 2019
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83410609
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150651
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexo I - Caracterização de Locais de Pedreira para a Exploração de Agregados para Betão (LNEC)
Publication Date
4 Feb 2019
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83410067
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150651
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexo VI - Fauna
Publication Date
4 Feb 2019
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83410515
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150651
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL- Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexo X - Autorização dos Trabalhos – IGESPAR, I.P.
Publication Date
4 Feb 2019
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83410607
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150651
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Pedreira de Gouvães - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental - Anexos - Volume 2 de 3
Publication Date
4 Feb 2019
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83411286
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150651
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexo XV - Peças DesenhadasRelatório Síntese
Publication Date
4 Feb 2019
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83410608
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150651
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexo V - Elenco Florístico
Publication Date
4 Feb 2019
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83409854
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150651
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexo IV - Fichas de Campo do Inventário Hidrogeológico
Publication Date
4 Feb 2019
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83410390
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150651
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexos - Índice des Anexos
Publication Date
4 Feb 2019
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83410189
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150651
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/02/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental
Related public register
04/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexo IX - Fichas de Campo dos Elementos Patrimoniais Identificados
Related public register
04/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexo XII - Relatório de Controlo de PM10 (Eptisa)
Related public register
04/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexo XIII - Plano de Monitorização da Socioeconomia – RECAPE do SET Tâmega
Related public register
04/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexo XIV - Plano Geral de Monitorização dos Sistemas Ecológicos – RECAPE do SET Tâmega
Related public register
31/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL
Related public register
04/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental - Relatório Síntese
Related public register
04/02/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Resumo Não Técnico
Related public register
04/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexo III - Plano Ambiental e de Recuperação Paisagística
Related public register
04/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexo VII - Ocorrências Patrimoniais Identificadas
Related public register
04/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexo VIII - Registo Fotográfico Patrimonial
Related public register
04/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexo XI - Relatório de Ensaio de Ruído (dBLab – Laboratório de Acústica e Vibrações, Ld.ª)
Related public register
04/02/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Pedreira de Gouvães - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental - Resumo Não Técnico - Volume 3 de 3
Related public register
04/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMEGA IBERDROLA HYDROPOWER AND STORAGE PORTUGAL - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental – Anexo I - Caracterização de Locais de Pedreira para a Exploração de Agregados para Betão (LNEC)
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