Keep it simple

The automotive industry is going through its biggest transformation in the last 30 years. The shift to electric mobility is just one part of the story, said Luca de Meo, Renault’s chief executive.

While electric vehicles have a 70% lower carbon footprint over their lifetime compared to traditional combustion engine cars, they require more advanced technology, like semiconductors, and the materials needed for batteries are different from those used in traditional cars. And Chinese manufacturers are innovating quickly.

To stay competitive, European automakers need to rethink their approach. The old model of large-scale production is no longer enough, de Meo said. Europe needs a comprehensive industrial strategy that covers the entire ecosystem—from raw materials to production, infrastructure, and energy.

“Public authorities have a crucial role to play there, to coordinate all the players across the value chain, from mining to infrastructure to energy producer to car makers to the software industry to recycling,” de Meo said. “To ensure that there is a business case that works for everyone.”

The role of regulation in the clean energy sector needs to change, if Europe is to compete in these industries, according to Anne Mettler, vice president at Breakthrough Energy, an investment firm founded by Bill Gates that is helping clean energy companies.

“We have a public sector that wants to control everything and have a say in everything, but that rarely wants to actually enable something, make something happen, so this is a real challenge in Europe,” said Mettler. “Europe has a major problem with scaling and commercialization, so now we really need to zero-in on that."

A streamlined set of regulations is in the sights of the European Commission. Valdis Dombrovskis, European Commissioner for Economy and Productivity, Implementation and Simplification, said that most of the investment Europe needs will have to come from the private sector. To make that happen, Europe has to reform its rules.

“Simplification is one of the important factors affecting European competitiveness,” Dombrovskis said. “Simplification is not deregulation. We are rather looking how we can reach our policy goals in a less costly and more efficient manner.”

Europe clearly develops many innovative products. But investment is low. Only 0.02% of the total assets of European pension funds – $3 trillion – go to back European innovation. US pension funds arguably invest more in European technology than local funds, according to Mark Boris Andrijanič, a member of the governing board of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology. “We need to do something about the taxation of share options on this continent,” he said, “and we also need to do something with our bankruptcy laws that are outright punitive.”