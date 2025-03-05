Agenda and speakers
Media advisory
Recordings: Day 1 - Day 2 morning sessions - Day 2 afternoon sessions - Day 3
Daily sessions
Find below all the recordings of our panel sessions and keynote interventions:
- 11:00-11:15 CET - Official opening
Official opening of the 2025 EIB Group forum with Nadia Calviño, President of the European Investment Bank Group
Read President Calviño's speech
Read the press release
- 11:15-12:30 CET - Panel – Decarbonising Europe’s industry
This panel examined how Europe can foster a more integrated EU market for energy and industrial development. The session discussed solutions for energy market integration, the importance of coherent regulations and standards, and how resource allocation can help regions and communities benefit from the green transition and mitigate the costs.
- 13:45-14:55 CET - Panel – Digital Europe: A framework for innovation to flourish
The panel examined ways to finance and build the architecture needed to secure Europe’s position at the forefront of the next generation of innovation.
- 14:55-16:05 CET - Panel – Safeguarding global stability and Europe's prosperity and security
This panel discussed how Europe can strengthen its geopolitical position to safeguard stability, maintain economic and social resilience, and ensure long-term security and self-reliance in a rapidly changing world.
- 16:30-16:50 CET - Presentation of the EIB Investment Report
The EIB Group launched its Investment Report 2024/2025 with Debora Revoltella, Chief Economist at the European Investment Bank.
Discover the Investment Report
- 16:50-18:00 CET - Panel – Mobilising private capital
This panel examined how targeted policy actions and financial instruments can mobilise private capital and foster a more integrated EU market.
- 18:00-19:00 CET - Panel – Ringing the bell - Investing in gender equality: the role of capital markets
Bringing together leaders from capital markets, the panel discussed how capital markets can mobilise investment for this purpose, amid evolving EU legislation on sustainable finance, ensuring that financial flows translate into meaningful progress.
- 09:25-09:30 CET - Opening keynote by Antonio Costa
Opening keynote by Antonio Costa, President of the European Council
- 09:30-10:40 CET - Panel - Frontier technologies in food, biotech and life sciences
Europe has long been a major player in biotech, food and life sciences. To compete, the EU must scale up innovation and strengthen production capabilities within its borders and reinforce its financial ecosystem to drive and ensure long-term leadership in these critical industries.
- 10:40-10:50 CET - Keynote by Teresa Ribera
Keynote by Teresa Ribera, Executive Vice-President for a Clean, Just and Competitive Transition at the European Commission
- 10:50-11:00 CET - Special session - Partnering to boost affordable and sustainable housing across Europe
Keynote speeches by Nadia Calviño, President of the EIB Group, and Dan Jørgensen, European Commissioner for Energy and Housing
Read President Calviño's speech
Discover the portal
- 11:00-11:45 CET - Panel - Towards a pan-European investment platform for affordable and sustainable housing
Addressing Europe’s need for more affordable and energy-efficient housing requires coordinated efforts that bring together funding, policy, regulatory measures and advisory support. This session discussed how a new pan-European Investment Platform will help achieve these goals and deliver impactful solutions with speed by mobilising resources and streamlining collaboration.
- 11:45-12:30 CET - Panel - Impactful solutions to scale up investments
Drawing from concrete examples, the focus of this session was put on how the pan-European Investment Platform could help accelerate the scaling up of bottom-up solutions with support from EU and national level.
- 13:45-14:05 CET - Official opening of EIB Global Days
The EIB Global Days are focusing on EU's impact in the world. This first edition was inaugurated by Nadia Calviño, President of the EIB Group, and Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization
Read President Calviño's speech
- 14:05-14:15 CET - Special address by Yulia Svyrydenko
Special address by Yulia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine
- 14:15-15:40 CET - Panel - Seizing the opportunities of EU enlargement
The prospect of further EU enlargement presents opportunities to strengthen Europe's security, stability and sovereignty. The pathway for accession is needed, balances the expectations, rights and obligations of candidate countries and the EU. This panel explored how to ensure that the EU enlargement is a success.
- 16:00-16:25 CET - Fireside chat with Valdis Dombrovskis
Fireside chat with Valdis Dombrovskis, European Commissioner for Economy and Productivity, and Shirin Wheeler, Communications Principal Advisor at the European Investment Bank
- 16:25-17:30 CET - Panel - Partnering for Ukraine’s reconstruction
With immense financing needs, particularly in critical sectors such as energy, targeted and well coordinated investments are essential to rebuild infrastructure and restore resilience as Ukraine embarks on its path to EU accession.
- 17:30-18:30 CET - International Women’s Day Special Event - Scaling solutions towards inclusion and economic growth
Diversity and inclusion is a key driver of sustainable economic growth and societal progress. This high-level conversation brought together leaders from politics and finance, to explore how we can accelerate progress in diversity and inclusion, including closing the gender gap.
- 09:00-10:10 CET - Panel - Strengthening energy security beyond the European Union
This session explored strategies to reinforce energy networks, improve cross-border cooperation, and unlock new opportunities for energy partnerships, policy frameworks, and technological advancements can support a more secure and interconnected energy future for Europe and its neighbours.
- 10:10-11:20 CET - Panel – Global health partnerships
This session discussed EIB Global and international partners focus on increasing the impact of strategic alliances and large-scale initiatives to address global health challenges, and enhancing resilience and preparedness on a global scale.
- 11:20-12:30 CET - Panel – Building strong value chains for critical raw materials
Access to critical raw materials is a global priority and a key driver of sustainable industrialisation and economic growth for both the EU and its partners. Ensuring resilient value chains for these essential resources requires strong and strategic investment.
- 12:30-12:45 CET - Closing remarks
Mikołaj Dowgielewicz, Deputy Secretary General at the European Investment Bank, officially closed the 2025 EIB Group Forum.
Read the key takeaways of the sessions and check out our official agenda.
