EIB Group Forum: Investing in a more sustainable and secure Europe

3 March 2025
  • The third edition of the EIB Group Forum will be held in Luxembourg from 5-7 March, focusing on action to boost Europe’s prosperity, security, and fostering global cooperation.  
  • EIB Group President Nadia Calviño will open the Forum on 5 March, with EIB Chief Economist Debora Revoltella launching the EIB Investment Report, which analyses investment trends of more than 12,000 European companies.
  • President Nadia Calviño and European Commissioner for Energy and Housing, Dan Jorgensen, will outline latest joint efforts to support access to affordable housing in Europe. 
  • President Calviño will also participate in sessions alongside European Commissioners, national ministers, international partners and European business leaders.

The European Investment Bank Group (EIB) President Nadia Calviño will open the EIB Group Forum on Wednesday, 5 March, in Luxembourg. The three-day event, held at the European Convention Centre, will bring together leaders and experts to discuss and put forward concrete solutions to the challenges and the opportunities facing Europe and the world today across the economy, society and global politics. 

“Now is the time to act. The global order which has provided peace and prosperity for the last 80 years is changing. In these turbulent times it is more important than ever that Europe provides stability and certainty - founded on our strengths, with unity and determination”, said EIB President Nadia Calviño. “Europe is a superpower when it comes to trade, research and innovation. The EIB Group Forum offers a timely opportunity for European leaders and innovators to come together with companies and international partners to put concrete solutions on the table in key areas like green tech, health, security and defense, building a more secure, competitive, and prosperous future for all of us.”

The Forum will feature a diverse lineup of speeches and panels over its three days. Highlights include:

5 March:

  • A session on decarbonising Europe’s industry, with a keynote by Luca De Meo, CEO of Renault Group, one of the world’s largest carmakers.
  • Launch of the EIB Group Investment report, presenting insights on EU investment trends based the EIB Group’s annual survey of more than 12,000 companies.
  • Panels covering Europe’s increased need for security investments; the connection between digitalisation and growth; and the role of capital markets in advancing gender equality.

6 March:

  • Keynote address by Antonio Costa, President of the European Council (by video).
  • Keynote by Teresa Ribera, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission, in charge of Clean, Just and Competitive Transition.
  • Keynote address by World Health Organisation Head Dr Ghebreyesus Tedros
  • A session on affordable and sustainable housing in Europe, featuring EIB President Nadia Calviño and European Commissioner for Energy and Housing, Dan Jørgensen, laying the foundations for a new pan-European affordable housing initiative

6-7 March:

  • EIB Global Days: Sessions on Europe’s role in the world, including discussions on expanding the EU, support for Ukraine, energy transition beyond EU borders, critical raw materials, and health.
  • On the eve of International Women’s Day (8 March), discussions will focus on scaling up solutions for diversity, inclusion and economic growth with the second meeting of the Women Climate Leaders’ Network on the Forum margins.  

For the full agenda and speakers please visit the EIB website. The Forum will be entirely livestreamed on the EIB YouTube channel, while the opening speech of the President and other key moments will be available on EBS.

Journalists interested in interviews with Forum participants are invited to contact us. We will facilitate connections with their respective spokespersons where possible.

Background information

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, we finance investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world. 

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.   

High-quality, up-to-date photos of our headquarters for media use are available here.

Contact

Fabian Breuer

Nikos Chrysoloras

Shirin Wheeler

Sabine Parisse

Press Office

Reference

2025-113-EN

