Agriculture and the bioeconomy

The agriculture and bioeconomy sector is a key contributor to economic growth in the world’s rural and coastal regions. It plays a vital role in food security, healthy diets and resilience to climate change. It is also the backbone for local entrepreneurship, employment and social development in many countries around the world.

At the European Investment Bank (EIB), we finance projects across the agricultural, fisheries, food, and forestry value chains, focusing on food quality and security, sustainable rural development, climate-smart production, innovation, and resource efficiency. We foster innovative and sustainable bio-resource pathways that are critical for greening the economy. 

Through our long-term financing and technical advice, we

  • benefit farmers, private enterprises and society as a whole
  • promote environmental sustainability
  • lower agriculture’s CO2 emissions

 In 2024, the EIB Group provided €6.4 billion to support innovative financing solutions in the agriculture and bioeconomy sector.

€5 bn

provided annually by the EIB to the agriculture and bioeconomy sector

€3 billion of EIB Group financing announced for farmers and bioeconomy

European Investment Bank Group President Nadia Calviño has announced a €3 billion financing package for agriculture, forestry and fisheries across Europe along with moves to bolster farm insurance. The EIB Group loans will be matched by other participating financial institutions, unlocking close to €8.4 billion of long-term investments for the bioeconomy sector.

Read more  

Our goals

Through our support, we address the needs and challenges of modern agriculture:

Feeding

a growing population

Providing

a livelihood for farmers

Protecting

the environment

Our priorities

We invest in projects that:

  • Develop innovative, sustainable agricultural practices and technologies
  • Make food production more sustainable and efficient
  • Enhance access to finance for farmers, micro-enterprises and small businesses
CrowdFarming

In focus

A fresh idea

The EIB supports CrowdFarming, a platform that connects consumers with farmers who grow products without pesticides. Its direct-selling model promotes fresh food and sustainable agriculture that cuts emissions and delivers profits to small, organic farmers.

Together we work towards a more sustainable food supply chain.

Find out more  

Our stories

Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Discover the impact of our projects.

  •
    3 April 2025

    Winning the gum game

    The cosmetics and food company Santis modernises factories and increases support for Moroccan farmers to better tap rising demand for carob gum.

    Agroindustry SMEs Morocco Southern Neighbourhood Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development
  • 26 February 2025

    EIB Group key priorities: Agriculture and bioeconomy

    The needs of Europe’s agriculture and bioeconomy sectors are growing fast. For farmers and businesses, big and small, finance makes all the difference.

    Agriculture and bioeconomy
  • 16 January 2025

    Modernising the dairy

    Gropper, Germany’s second-largest producer of organic milk, modernises to introduce new products and cut emissions

    Infrastructure Transport Climate Food industry Emissions Sustainability Germany European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Agriculture and bioeconomy Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 10 December 2024

    The things we take for granted: Water for Lucía

    Lucía and her brother run a vine nursery that their father founded in the 1970s. Since 2021, their village has been connected to a sustainable irrigation system that brings water from the Navarra Canal. The sustainable, gravity-led water distribution system was financed by the European Investment Bank, the governments of Navarra and Spain, and Caixabank. It was implemented by Aguas de Navarra and INTIA.

    Spain European Union Agriculture and bioeconomy
  • 3 December 2024

    A delicious solution

    With its high-tech approach to sustainable aquaculture, Munich-based Oceanloop is taking shrimp farming into the 21st century.

    Venture capital & equity Venture capital Forestry SMEs Bioeconomy Environment Climate Food industry Venture debt Climate action Spain Germany European Union Agriculture and bioeconomy Climate and environment
  • 29 November 2024

    Reservoir of resilience

    Climate change is causing severe droughts in Crete. But a new reservoir and irrigation project will tackle these effects and revive agriculture.

    Water Climate change Climate Water, wastewater management Sustainability Greece European Union Agriculture and bioeconomy Climate and environment
  • 28 November 2024

    Mycellium mince

    Matr Foods harnesses fungi fermentation to create a meat substitute with the juicy texture of beef, without additives or vegetable fat.

    Venture capital & equity Venture capital Forestry SMEs Bioeconomy Environment Food industry Venture debt Denmark European Union Agriculture and bioeconomy Climate and environment
  • 14 November 2024

    The things we take for granted: asbestos-free barn roofs for Joan

    Joan and his father run a dairy farm in Overijssel, the Netherlands. Insurance company Univé made a deal to renovate the roofs of the barns on the farm, removing old asbestos.

    Climate Renewable energy The Netherlands European Union Agriculture and bioeconomy Climate and environment Energy
  • 18 October 2024

    Investing in nature

    Investing in nature is the key to tackling the triple planetary crisis of climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss, writes EIB Vice-President Amroise Fayolle.

    Water Forestry Water, wastewater management Agriculture and bioeconomy Climate and environment
  • 15 October 2024

    Financing food security will yield high returns

    Hunger is a pressing global crisis that requires significant investment. Sustainable food systems address poverty and malnutrition, but also create jobs, boost economic growth, reduce gender inequality, enhance health and strengthen communities.

    Interviews Management committee Gelsomina VIGLIOTTI Zambia Madagascar Malawi Tunisia Uganda Southern Neighbourhood Sub-Saharan Africa Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development
More stories  

