Agriculture and the bioeconomy

Our goals
Through our support, we address the needs and challenges of modern agriculture:
Feeding
a growing population
Providing
a livelihood for farmers
Protecting
the environment
Our priorities
We invest in projects that:
- Develop innovative, sustainable agricultural practices and technologies
- Make food production more sustainable and efficient
- Enhance access to finance for farmers, micro-enterprises and small businesses
Our stories
Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Discover the impact of our projects.
Winning the gum game
The cosmetics and food company Santis modernises factories and increases support for Moroccan farmers to better tap rising demand for carob gum.
EIB Group key priorities: Agriculture and bioeconomy
The needs of Europe’s agriculture and bioeconomy sectors are growing fast. For farmers and businesses, big and small, finance makes all the difference.
Modernising the dairy
Gropper, Germany’s second-largest producer of organic milk, modernises to introduce new products and cut emissions
The things we take for granted: Water for Lucía
Lucía and her brother run a vine nursery that their father founded in the 1970s. Since 2021, their village has been connected to a sustainable irrigation system that brings water from the Navarra Canal. The sustainable, gravity-led water distribution system was financed by the European Investment Bank, the governments of Navarra and Spain, and Caixabank. It was implemented by Aguas de Navarra and INTIA.
A delicious solution
With its high-tech approach to sustainable aquaculture, Munich-based Oceanloop is taking shrimp farming into the 21st century.
Reservoir of resilience
Climate change is causing severe droughts in Crete. But a new reservoir and irrigation project will tackle these effects and revive agriculture.
Mycellium mince
Matr Foods harnesses fungi fermentation to create a meat substitute with the juicy texture of beef, without additives or vegetable fat.
The things we take for granted: asbestos-free barn roofs for Joan
Joan and his father run a dairy farm in Overijssel, the Netherlands. Insurance company Univé made a deal to renovate the roofs of the barns on the farm, removing old asbestos.
Investing in nature
Investing in nature is the key to tackling the triple planetary crisis of climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss, writes EIB Vice-President Amroise Fayolle.
Financing food security will yield high returns
Hunger is a pressing global crisis that requires significant investment. Sustainable food systems address poverty and malnutrition, but also create jobs, boost economic growth, reduce gender inequality, enhance health and strengthen communities.
