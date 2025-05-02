No need for the cow

Roman Plewka is reducing the environmental footprint of food production. FORMO

The idea for Formo got started about eight years ago, when Plewka joined a venture capital firm focused on food. He started trying to figure out something new that he could create.

“Food brings me a lot of joy, but at some point I started considering its impact on society, animal welfare and the planet,” says Plewka. “The more I thought about it, the more I realised that we have to break the narrative: sustainable food versus indulgence.”

Formo offers two main products: a cream cheese-style spreadable curd called Frischhain and a Brie-style soft cheese called Camembritzand. By offering a nutritious and tasty product that also is sustainable, the company helps people and the planet.

“Formo’s technology reduces the environmental footprint of food value chains, and contributes to climate change mitigation,” says Diogo Machado Mendes, an economist at the European Investment Bank who worked on the project.