In 2021, Morten Sommer, a microbiology researcher at the Danish Technical University, began to wonder if microbes could be harnessed to produce healthier, more environmentally friendly food. With his colleague, Leonie Jahn, he brought microbes’ potential to the attention of Rasmus Toft-Kehler, a well-known entrepreneur with whom he has started several biotech companies.

The three of them knew a lot about microbes and their potential, but none of them knew how to create tasty food. They reached out to storied chef and restaurateur, Claus Meyer, the co-founder of Noma, a three-star Michelin restaurant considered to be one of the best in the world.

“They basically said, ‘Food is such a beautiful thing, but it’s one of the biggest problems we have on the planet,’” recalls Randi Wahlsten, chief executive of Matr Foods, the company they founded. “It is aggravating inequality, it is damaging nature, and it is causing a health crisis as well.”

Wahlsten joined Matr Foods a few months after it was founded in 2021. She had spent more than ten years in the food industry, but wanted a more sustainable approach to food production. Wahlsten immediately thought of the limited commercial meat alternatives that existed at that time. “I thought we could come at this problem of sustainability by replacing meat in a better way than the not-very-attractive options available,” she says. “Options that were over-processed and not very exciting gastronomically.”