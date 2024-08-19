Dulcinea chocolates are so popular in Morocco that, until the closure of the border crossings with the Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla in 2020, smugglers used to sneak them into the country. Since then, to meet Morocco’s growing demand for chocolate, the Spanish company has been investing in local production.

Dulcinea opened its Moroccan factory in the coastal city of Tangiers in 2020, starting with the manufacture of chocolate spreads. Plans to invest further were initially delayed by the pandemic. But the fundamental challenge has been to develop the business, despite the high cost of the raw material for chocolate in this North African country.

“We didn’t set up the company in Morocco as a cost-saving venture,” says Jose Miguel Cañada, who became General Manager of Dulcinea Morocco in 2023. “The decision to scale up was driven by a desire to better serve local customers and expand to other African and Middle Eastern countries.”

Dulcinea’s Moroccan factory must import most of its raw materials from suppliers in Spain, even though that entails transport and customs costs. That’s because most of the ingredients for chocolate, such as cocoa, milk powder and sunflower oil, are expensive in Morocco. Packaging, however, is mostly local. However, the company is taking steps to source the main raw materials from local suppliers by signing partnership agreements with companies in Morocco.