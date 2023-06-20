In August 2018, Moroccan textile manufacturer Tintcolor received an alert from Amendis, Tangier’s water utility company. Pollution at a beach close to the famous Caves of Hercules had been traced back to Tintcolor’s plant, which was discharging up to 700 cubic metres of water each day with minimal treatment.

“The old chemical plant was just a basin,” says Abderrahman Meziati, maintenance director at Hallotex, the Spanish company that had recently bought Tintcolor. “The water was treated with bleach for decolouration, and controlled visually with hydrochloric acid, then discharged into the municipal sewage system.”

Tintcolor’s bleach overpowered the bacteria used by Amendis in its treatment plant and the polluted water was discharged into the ocean. The company knew it had to act fast or shut its plant.

Within three months, TintColor installed a modern biological treatment plant costing €500 000. The European Investment Bank and Agence Francaise de Développement contributed €300 000 through Bank of Africa (which was then known as BMCE), supported by the European Commission under the Ligne Bleue, a programme to support wastewater treatment projects for industries with high water consumption in Morocco.

A leap towards cleaner water

The new 250-cubic-metre cooling tank, imported from Spain as a single piece featured an oxygen supply, modern pumps, and quality stainless steel equipment.

In the new tank, a dissolved air flotation unit separates solids and water. It then filters wet sludge from solid biological residues. The wet sludge is mixed with lime to harden it, then processed through a filter press to separate the solid-liquid mixture. The solid is discarded as waste, while the liquid is discharged into the sewer system.

Meanwhile, the biological residue is treated with bacteria to consume the residue and dirt from the water. The solid residue consists of harmless, dead bacteria.