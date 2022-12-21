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MOROCCO TAJAWOUZ LOAN FOR SMES&MIDCAPS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 55,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Morocco : € 55,000,000
Credit lines : € 55,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/12/2023 : € 25,000,000
21/03/2023 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related story
A sweet deal

Summary sheet

Release date
6 December 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/03/2023
20190918
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MOROCCO TAJAWOUZ LOAN FOR SMES&MIDCAPS
ACCEPTABLE BANK(S),CAIXABANK SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 55 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation will provide funding to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and Midcaps through credit lines to local financial intermediaries, primarily second tier banks. The loans could be provided in local currency.

Financing of small/medium projects carried out by SMEs and Midcaps in Morocco.

Additionality and Impact

The proposed Facility aims to increase access to finance to formal Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) and Mid-Caps in Morocco, contributing to enhancing their competitiveness, export potential and integration in international markets, contributing to sustain and increase employment. The operations are expected to foster competition in the concentrated Moroccan banking sector, allowing to reach out to a larger number of MSMEs - including those currently not adequately served by larger banks, increasing the choice of available financing options and providing better terms and conditions, including local currency funding.

 

The Facility's objectives are in line with the priorities of the EU-Morocco Association Agreement, the European Neighbourhood Policy and the Joint Communication on the renewed partnership with the Southern Neighbourhood. It also responds to the guidelines of the EU's EFSD+ MSME investment window and Moroccan MSME policy priorities and directly contributes to the outputs of the Regional EU Flagship 5- Connected Economies, as described above. 

 

There are traditional scale and information asymmetries barriers that tend to drive up the costs of lending to MSMEs. These are aggravated by the concentrated nature of the Moroccan banking sector, which tends to focus on larger borrowers. Second tier financial intermediaries have the potential to scale and improve their financial offer to underserved MSMEs. 

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The intermediary institution has to take all the required measures to ensure that the procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects receiving loans will comply with national legislation and the ElB's Environmental and Social Standards.

The intermediary institution has to take all the required measures to ensure that any procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances are in accordance with EIB Guide to Procurement.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
21 December 2022
21 March 2023
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Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related story
A sweet deal
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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